The analyst calls the claim "a flat out lie" after backlash over his comments on the Lakers' roster.

Commentator Stephen A. Smith (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

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*ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith says he has not been suspended, calling the rumor “a flat-out lie.”

The claim spread on X after his comments about the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo Sports. Smith made the remarks on “First Take,” where he questioned whether a Lakers team led by several white players could win an NBA championship.

“I’m looking at the brothers, and I’m saying, LA is doing special things,” Smith said. “Luka Doncic is just all-world. Austin Reaves is showing you how he can ball. Walker Kessler can play… I got it.”

Smith added that he does not expect this roster to win a title this year, then posed a question to the league’s other star players. “Hey, these guys [Lakers] look pretty good, these white brothers can play. Are y’all gonna let them win a championship?”

Stephen A. Smith at the They Call Me Magic Premiere Screening at Village Theater on April 14, 2022 in Westwood, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

ESPN colleague Jay Williams objected to the framing in an X post, comparing it to arguments from “the 1930s and 1940s.”

“We spent generations fighting to ensure athletes were judged by their talent, not the color of their skin,” Williams wrote. “Now we’re openly questioning whether Black players should allow white players to win?”

A post on X then claimed ESPN had suspended Smith indefinitely and removed him from its sports coverage. Smith replied, “Good Lord. For the record, this is a flat out lie. The extent ppl are willing to go through…..it’s just unreal,” he wrote.

“I’m neither suspended nor did I do a damn thing to BE Suspended,” Smith added. “But hey, I appreciate the wake-up call. When ya mow the grass the snakes come out:”

Smith stands by his remarks as he continues to address the Lakers’ title chances.

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