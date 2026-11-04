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Janet Jackson Reportedly Joins Justin Timberlake’s Apple Docuseries

The four-part series is expected in December, with Jackson revisiting their 2004 Super Bowl controversy and Timberlake addressing comments from Britney Spears.
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Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson perform during the half – time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII (Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage)
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*Janet Jackson will reportedly appear in Justin Timberlake’s upcoming Apple TV docuseries to revisit their controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance. The four-part project, described as a “tell-all,” is expected to premiere in December.

Three sources confirmed the project to Variety. One said Jackson would discuss the Super Bowl incident, while another indicated Timberlake would address comments from his former girlfriend, Britney Spears.

Filmmaker Fisher Stevens is directing the series, although Apple has not announced an official title or premiere date.

Jackson’s involvement comes more than two decades after the halftime performance sparked national controversy. During the February 2004 show, Timberlake pulled away part of Jackson’s costume, briefly exposing her breast on live television. Jackson faced significant professional backlash, while Timberlake’s career continued.

Justin Timberlake (Leon Bennett-GA-The Hollywood Reporter-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Justin Timberlake (Leon Bennett-GA-The Hollywood Reporter-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

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In her 2022 Lifetime documentary, “JANET,” Jackson revealed that she encouraged Timberlake to remain silent as the controversy unfolded.

“I don’t want any drama for you,” she recalled telling him. “They’re aiming this at me. If I was you I wouldn’t say anything.”

As EURweb previously reported, Jackson also revealed that Timberlake invited her to join his 2018 Super Bowl halftime performance. She declined because she did not want to revisit the experience.

Timberlake publicly apologized to Jackson and Spears in February 2021 following renewed criticism of his treatment of both women.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

He also acknowledged benefiting from an entertainment industry that treated men and women differently.

Meanwhile, Spears addressed their relationship in her 2023 memoir, “The Woman in Me.” She revealed that she became pregnant and had an abortion while they were together, claiming Timberlake did not want to become a father.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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