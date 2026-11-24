The singer addressed the speculation from the stage in Rio after fans questioned her mobility during her Christmas Time tour.

Mariah Carey (Kevin Mazur-WireImage-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

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*Mariah Carey is pushing back on the online chatter about her health. The singer addressed it from the stage at Rio de Janeiro’s Farmasi Arena on Nov. 21, USA Today reports.

“Oh, and by the way, don’t believe everything you read online,” the 57-year-old said to the audience in a viral clip. “Don’t be making me mad now.”

Her remark came after criticism of her Nov. 17 stop in São Paulo, Brazil, on the 2026 Christmas Time tour. Fan footage showed her moving stiffly while she sang “Fantasy.” Her backup dancers helped her navigate the stage, prompting fans to question what’s going on.

EURweb previously reported on Page Six coverage of two videos in which Carey leans on an assistant’s arm to greet fans. Many viewers feared the worst. One Instagram user asked, “Why does she always need her hand held?!” Another wrote, “Should we be worried?” A third said, “She looks like she’s in pain.”

Mariah Carey at arrivals for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA January 7, 2018. Photo By: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection

Others blamed the setting. @ohheckorama noted that she was walking on “some kind of tile or cut stone which is probably uneven or slippery” in spike heels. @ladybugfunk wrote, “She’s walking downhill in those heels in the rain. She is trying not to fall.”

Carey heard similar remarks in February 2025, after a fan shared video from her “Celebration of Mimi” residency at Las Vegas’ Park MGM. The footage shows her singing “Fantasy” as she inches toward one side of the stage.

One Instagram commenter asked at the time, “Why is she moving like she’s 105 years old?” according to Page Six. Others said she appeared “stiff as a board” and could “hardly move.”

Neither the Brazil clips nor the Las Vegas footage confirms a health problem.

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