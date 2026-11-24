The New Edition singer says he loves his peace and does not see the point of getting married at 60.

Johnny Gill on The Breakfast Club/YouTube screenshot

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*New Edition singer Johnny Gill, 60, says he avoids dating women his own age because of “too much baggage.”

He shared his views on The Breakfast Club during a Nov. 17 appearance, according to Complex. When asked whether the women he dates are closer to his age or younger, Gill said, “Hell no. If I’m 60 and over 40, that’s 100.”

One of the hosts suggested that women around 40 might offer better conversation. Gill disagreed. “Hell no. They all talking about the same thing,” he said.

Long stretches with a partner also wear on him. “They’re talking to you about stuff I don’t really want to hear. I’m trying to watch TV,” Gill said. A day or two is manageable. “I don’t have a problem doing it for a day or two. But I like … I love my peace and be quiet,” he said.

(L-R) Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, and Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Marriage is also off the table. “I’m married to this lady called Peace. And I’m not willing to divorce her,” Gill joked. “And at 60, I’m good.”

At this age, he values his independence. “I can go when I want to go. I can do what I want to do,” Gill said. “I don’t see the point of getting married at 60.”

Quiet mornings anchor his day. “I get up. I go downstairs. I have coffee. I sit out in my yard,” Gill explained. “I take about 20 to 30 minutes just in silence.”

He also described the trade-off of sharing a home. “When you get married and you have a relationship of living with someone … you don’t get to run away.”

Watch Johnny Gill’s full interview on “The Breakfast Club” below.

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