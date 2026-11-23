The annual pass costs $399, or $349 for eligible Discount Den members and Frontier cardholders.

Frontier Airlines – Depositphotos

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*Frontier Airlines is offering its GoWild pass for 2027, an unlimited-travel program that lets pass holders book eligible flights for $0.01 per segment. Four versions are available, ranging from $149 to $499.

The 2027 Annual Pass costs $399 and covers travel from purchase through Dec. 31, 2027. Travelers who buy now get 13 months of use, according to Frequent Miler. Eligible Discount Den members and Frontier cardholders pay $349, according to Frontier’s website. Current Annual Pass holders may qualify for the 2027 Annual Early Renewal at $499, which extends travel through Dec. 31, 2028. They must sign in to their Frontier Miles profile to check eligibility.

The Fall & Winter Pass costs $249 and covers travel from purchase through Feb. 28, 2027. The Monthly Pass costs $149 for rolling 30-day access, with renewal and enrollment terms applying.

Pass holders sign in to the Frontier Miles account linked to their pass and select an eligible GoWild fare when one is available. Completed GoWild bookings are confirmed reservations, not standby. Standard booking opens the day before departure for domestic flights and 10 days before departure for international flights. Select flights may offer early booking for an additional charge.

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The $0.01 fare does not cover everything. Taxes, fees, peak-day charges, early-booking charges, bags and seats cost extra. Eligible Elite Status benefits may include free bags or seats. Pass holders also earn miles and elite status points on their purchase.

For 2027, Frontier highlights no blackout dates, the choice to fly now or plan ahead, and a simpler calendar-year pass. Peak days remain bookable, though peak-day charges may apply and fare availability is not guaranteed. Upcoming peak days include Nov. 24 and 25, Nov. 28 through 30 and Dec. 19 through 31. The full list runs through 2028.

Eligible GoWild fares are limited and not guaranteed on every flight or date. Passes are non-transferable, and purchases and renewal charges are non-refundable. Passes renew automatically unless canceled in the Frontier Miles account before the renewal deadline. GoWild fares cannot be combined with other offers unless specifically advertised.

For further information on who qualifies and when the offer ends, visit Frontier’s website or contact Frontier Airlines.

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