The Television Academy's six-year agreement ends the broadcast network rotation, and the 2027 show will be free to watch.

Creative Arts Emmy statuette – Television Academy

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*The Emmys are leaving broadcast television for Prime Video. Under a six-year deal announced Oct. 6, the streamer will become the exclusive worldwide home of the ceremony, according to a Television Academy press release.

The 2027 awards show will air live in September, and viewers will not have to pay to watch. “Now Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said.

The agreement ends the Academy’s long-running rotation among ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, known as the Wheel Deal. NBC aired the 2026 ceremony on Sept. 14, and Peacock streamed it the following day, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share,” Abrego said. He also thanked the networks that carried the ceremony over the years.

Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Creative Arts Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Depositphotos)

“Our broadcast partners have been tremendous stewards of the Emmys for many years, helping to build them into the cultural institution they are today,” he said.

Mike Hopkins, who leads Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, called the deal an honor.

“For nearly eight decades the Emmys have recognized the best storytelling and talent in television, and we’re honored that Prime Video will be trusted as the global home for this celebration over the next six years,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins also highlighted the free stream as a way to bring the ceremony to audiences worldwide.

“Streaming the Emmys free on Prime Video is another way we’re delivering the best in entertainment to our customers worldwide, and we look forward to collaborating with the Television Academy on this iconic event,” he said.

The partnership also extends beyond the ceremony. Prime Video plans to use its services to give fans more ways to engage with television throughout the year, according to the release. Abrego said a dedicated home for the Emmys will provide “unprecedented global reach” and deepen the platform’s commitment to the Academy’s mission.

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