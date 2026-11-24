The 38-year-old Michigan corrections officer, known online as Organic Mo, was fatally shot two days after arriving in Rio de Janeiro. His family is now trying to bring him home.

Maurice Nelson – via Instagram

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Maurice Nelson wanted to see the world. Known online as Organic Mo, the 38-year-old Michigan corrections officer was beginning to share his international adventures with an online audience when a trip to Brazil ended in tragedy.

Nelson was fatally shot in Rio de Janeiro early Friday, November 20, just two days after arriving in the country for his first visit.

The American tourist had been exploring the city’s famous landmarks, posting photographs from Christ the Redeemer and the colorful Selarón Steps. Those images would become some of his final travel memories.

Now, his family is seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding his death while working to bring his body back to the United States.

Brazilian investigators initially examined the shooting as an attempted robbery, but an important detail has complicated that explanation: Nelson’s cellphone and approximately 800 Brazilian reais were reportedly still among his belongings.

O turista americano Maurice Nelson, de 38 anos, conhecido nas redes sociais como Organic Mo, foi morto a tiros na madrugada de sexta-feira (20), na Lapa… #Maricá #MaricáAlerta Veja no Instagram: https://t.co/KarXmGg59U https://t.co/8t9V9REv7x — Maricá Alerta (@maricaemalerta) November 23, 2026

What Happened to Maurice Nelson in Rio?

According to Folha de S.Paulo, the shooting occurred around 2:10 a.m. on Rua dos Inválidos in Rio’s Lapa neighborhood.

According to Brazilian news reports, surveillance footage shows two men on a red motorcycle approaching Nelson. One suspect reportedly got off, pursued him and shot him in the chest before both fled.

Military police officers responded after being alerted to the attack and transported Nelson to Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital.

Despite emergency medical treatment, he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not established a definitive motive. Although an attempted robbery remains a leading theory, authorities are examining other possibilities.

The fact that Nelson’s phone and cash were recovered has raised additional questions, but it does not establish that the shooting was planned.

As of November 23, police were still working to identify the suspects.

Who Was Organic Mo?

Nelson was a Michigan resident who reportedly worked at Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson.

Friends and former colleagues remembered him as a hardworking man who loved traveling and experiencing different cultures.

According to UOL’s reporting on tributes from loved ones, Nelson was also a father.

A former colleague, Craig J. Wyse, honored their friendship and the memories they shared, while longtime acquaintances recalled Nelson’s excitement about developing a travel blog.

His online identity, Organic Mo, reflected that ambition.

Before the shooting, Nelson had shared glimpses of his first Brazilian vacation, including visits to two of Rio’s best-known tourist attractions.

The posts captured a traveler enjoying a new destination, unaware that his trip would end so abruptly.

Family Faces Difficult Journey to Bring Him Home

The tragedy has left Nelson’s relatives navigating an international investigation while trying to recover his belongings and arrange the return of his remains.

In a November 23 report by Brazilian outlet TMC, relatives said they were seeking personal items, including a necklace bearing the name “MOE” and his glasses.

The family has also contacted American diplomatic officials for assistance.

The U.S. State Department confirmed the death of an American citizen in Rio on November 20 and said consular assistance was being provided, while declining to disclose private details.

Meanwhile, Folha reported that Brazilian authorities were awaiting documentation from Nelson’s family to complete formal identification procedures.

No confirmed date had been announced for the return of his body to the United States.

For the loved ones mourning Maurice Nelson, the unanswered questions remain painful. A trip intended to document the world has instead become an international search for justice—and an effort to bring Organic Mo home.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Stephen A. Smith Says He Was Not Suspended by ESPN Over Lakers Remarks

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.