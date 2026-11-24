The network closes out 2026 with two originals spotlighting women who built their own success.

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*OWN has announced two new projects focused on women making their mark in business and media.

Kandi Burruss will help determine which entrepreneurs deserve a shot at a major investment, while CNN anchor Abby Phillip will be the first subject of a new OWN profile series, per the news release.

Burruss will host “Bank on Her,” a new competition series premiering Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The entertainer and businesswoman will evaluate pitches alongside business panelists Raquel Graham and DonJuan Clark. The panel will assess three small business owners and their growth plans. Each contestant must present her company, defend her strategy, and make a case for a cash investment.

The competitors are Jinell Singletary of Urban Comfort Foods, Daisy Miles of Black LA Food Tour, and the Jones Sisters, who run 1010 Wine and Events. National exposure and mentorship from industry experts are also at stake, allowing each entrepreneur to expand her business.

Abby Phillip via OWN/CNN

A week later, on Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, OWN will air “OWN Spotlight: One of One.” The special previews an anthology series coming in 2027 that will profile eight Black women.

The first installment centers on CNN journalist Abby Phillip, taking viewers beyond her work at the anchor desk. Candid conversations, archival footage, and recollections from friends and colleagues explore the experiences and turning points that shaped her life and career.

The remaining seven profiles will arrive when the series continues in 2027. Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips serve as producers.

V10 Entertainment produces “Bank on Her” for OWN, while Hudlin Entertainment and Original Productions produce “One of One” for the network.

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