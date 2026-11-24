The singer and actress says she was offered few roles early on, and critics point to her filmography and net worth.

Jennifer Lopez/Depositphotos

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Jennifer Lopez is facing backlash over comments about her Hollywood career. She said she was offered few roles because she did not fit the typical image of a white actress. Lopez, 57, made the remarks on the New York Times podcast Popcast, according to In Touch Weekly.

Few roles came her way early on, so she had to find creative ways to move her career forward herself. “Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things. I had to kind of create things for myself,” Lopez said.

She attributed the limited offers to her race. “And the reason, I think, is because I just wasn’t the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a white actress. You know what I mean? And it’s still kind of the same today.”

The superstar added, “There’s a certain thing that they look for, and it’s more diverse now for sure, and that’s good,” she said. “But because of that, you have to kind of create your own lane in a lot of ways.”

Jennifer Lopez performs live during the 60th Sanremo Song Festival at the Ariston Theatre on February 19, 2010, in Sanremo, Italy. Photo by arp/Depositphotos

Her comments drew mixed reactions on social media. Internet personality Oli London pointed to her résumé, writing on X, “JLO has appeared in 44 films and is worth $400 million”.

Film counts vary. Wikipedia’s filmography lists more than 40 feature films, while Pop Culture Files counts 55 titles. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her wealth at nearly $400 million, with annual earnings of around $40 million.

Former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Adrianne Curry-Rhode offered a harsher response. “This is some next level delusion. You are old now. You were a bad actress, but very hot…that’s why you got casted,” she wrote.

Lopez’s breakthrough came with the 1997 biopic “Selena,” in which she portrayed singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Her most recent projects include “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and the psychological thriller “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” expected in 2027.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nick Cannon Hospitalized: ‘I Work Out to Stay Alive’

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE