Mariah Carey’s Slow Walk in Brazil Has Fans Debating Her Health

Some fans fear a health issue, while others blame spike heels and slippery ground for the singer's pace.

Mariah Carey greeting fans in Brazil/YouTube screenshot

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*Mariah Carey has fans debating her health after new videos showed her struggling to walk while greeting supporters in Brazil, Page Six reports. In one viral clip, the 57-year-old Grammy winner holds onto a female assistant’s arm as she approaches the crowd.

The singer faced similar comments in February 2025, when a fan shared footage from her ‘Celebration of Mimi’ residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas. In the clip, she performs “Fantasy” while slowly moving toward the side of the stage. “Why is she moving like she’s 105 years old?” one Instagram commenter asked, per Page Six, while others said she looked “stiff as a board” and could “hardly move.”

During the Brazil outing, Carey wore a gold minidress and knee-high-heeled boots. The video shows her holding onto an assistant while greeting fans. A second clip shared on X captures her approaching another crowd with the same assistant by her side. Her repeated physical contact with the assistant in both videos has prompted fans to question what is going on.

THIS VIDEO OF MARIAH CAREY IS TRENDING AS EVERYONE NOTICED 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPQBHnVdNM — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) November 13, 2026

Some viewers blamed the footwear and the terrain. “She’s walking on some kind of tile or cut stone which is probably uneven or slippery. & Mariah is wearing spike heeled boots. Trust me – not a good combo,” @ohheckorama wrote. @ladybugfunk said, “She’s walking downhill in those heels in the rain. She is trying not to fall.”

Others worried about her physical health. “Why does she always need her hand held?!” one fan asked on Instagram, while another wrote, “Should we be worried?” “She looks like she’s in pain,” a third user said.

Neither the Brazil videos nor the Las Vegas clip confirms a health issue.

Someone posted a claim that Mariah Carey is “struggling to walk,” but that’s simply not true. Please show her some respect. The Diva was signing autographs and telling her fans, “I love you all!” What a lovely and sweet person she is! ❤️👑 Credited to vanaerlanbaroosa pic.twitter.com/qHWZQljCbz — leo (@leovictor618) November 13, 2026

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