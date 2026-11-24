A moderate oven helps whole sweet potatoes turn tender and flavorful, while smaller pieces need higher heat and room to crisp.

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*Sweet potatoes can go from a simple side dish to a richly flavored centerpiece, but the best way to bake them depends on whether they are whole or cut into pieces.

A new guide from Martha Stewart explains why the oven temperature, preparation, and even the use of foil can affect the result. Sweet potatoes bake best in a moderate oven, about 375 degrees, while smaller pieces roast better at roughly 425.

For whole potatoes, rub with olive oil, add salt, and set them on the oven rack or a pan. Skip the foil. Wrapped potatoes end up steamed instead of roasted, so the flesh turns watery, and the flavor comes out milder. A longer bake also lets more of the starch convert to sugar.

Espy Thomas, owner of Sweet Potato Sensations bakery in Detroit, says the biggest slip is pulling them out too soon. “One common mistake is not cooking sweet potatoes long enough, especially the bigger ones,” Thomas said. “You want them tender all the way through, so check the thickest part—a fork or knife should slide in easily.” Pressing the skin lightly will also tell you how soft the inside has become.

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Wedges, cubes, and rounds need hotter air. At about 425 degrees, the edges of smaller pieces brown and crisp in ways a moderate oven will not match. Thomas says an air fryer cannot match the flavor a regular oven gives.

Crowding is the enemy of crispness. Pieces packed together steam, so use a second pan if needed. Cut them to the same size so nothing finishes early, and preheat the baking sheet so the pieces start browning as soon as they hit the pan.

Hold the seasoning until the last minute, because early salt pulls out moisture. Garlic and herbs can wait until the last 10 minutes or so, when they will not scorch.

Preparation takes little effort. Scrub the skins, trim the pointed ends, and prick each whole potato a few times. The peel can stay on.

Thomas says the results go well beyond pie. “We love pushing the envelope and showing people just how versatile sweet potatoes can be,” she said.

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