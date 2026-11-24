Chris Brown on stage – via eurAI

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Usher and Chris Brown’s “R&B Tour” hit another snag Saturday night, when a fire performer tumbled off the stage in New Orleans.

The incident lands during a shaky run for the headliners. As EURweb previously reported, the singers canceled a Nov. 16 date at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. A Dec. 6 show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was also scrapped. Neither star confirmed that tension caused the cancellations, but fans speculated about their relationship.

Talk of a rift grew after the Nov. 5 concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium kicked off over two hours behind schedule. Reports said the two clashed over whether to wait for fans stuck in traffic. Usher reportedly wanted to begin, while Brown wanted to give people time to arrive.

Usher and Chris Brown – Getty

EURweb reported on the alleged backstage argument, which sources described as verbal. The two also skipped joint numbers that night, disappointing fans who expected them to share the stage.

A concertgoer’s video of the New Orleans incident shows the fire performer spinning flaming batons near the rear of the stage. The performer then misses a step on a staircase and drops from view, according to MassLive, which cited Page Six.

Within moments, the performer seemed to be okay and rejoined the show. Additional footage showed someone getting medical care on a gurney. It is not clear whether that person was the performer.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reported continuing friction between Brown and Usher. One source told the outlet the singers “really hate each other right now” and “can’t stand each other.”

Watch the fire performer fall off the stage in the video below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nick Cannon Hospitalized: ‘I Work Out to Stay Alive’

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE