Cardi B celebrates a major career milestone, Savannah James secures court protection, and Julianne Hough faces wardrobe backlash.

Cardi B is Billboard Canada’s Global Woman of the Year

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*Today’s NewsBits spotlights Cardi B receiving Billboard Canada’s Global Woman of the Year award after balancing motherhood and a demanding career. Meanwhile, Savannah James has secured two temporary restraining orders following alleged intrusions at her family’s Los Angeles properties. Plus, “Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough is catching heat over a revealing Valentino outfit that some viewers say crossed the line for family television.

Cardi B Named Global Woman Of The Year After Major Career Milestones

Cardi B is adding another prestigious honor to her résumé. The Bronx-born rapper will receive the Global Woman of the Year award at Billboard Canada Women in Music on November 24 at Rebel in Toronto.

The recognition celebrates her international influence, including multiple Grammy nominations, a history-making tour and a viral NPR Tiny Desk concert.

“I do feel like Woman of the Year,” Cardi told Billboard Canada. “But it’s more than just the music. It’s about everything I’ve done this year. Balancing my career and having four kids. It’s a lot.”

Following her long-awaited sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?,” released in 2025, Cardi launched her first headlining tour.

The project marked her first full-length album in seven years.

She also returned to touring just three months after welcoming her fourth child while launching a business.

“I pushed myself a lot physically and mentally to get where I’m at,” she said. “I feel really powerful. Very, very powerful.”

Cardi previously received Billboard’s Woman of the Year award in 2020, when her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “WAP” became a major cultural moment.

Savannah James – Instagram

Savannah James Granted Restraining Orders Following Alleged Home Intrusions

Savannah James, wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, has secured two temporary restraining orders against men accused of repeatedly appearing uninvited at the family’s Los Angeles properties.

According to TMZ, court documents identify the men as William Rahman and Jaliere McWhite.

Savannah alleges Rahman arrived at one property in an Uber on November 14 carrying several pieces of luggage.

Despite repeated warnings from security, he allegedly refused to leave, insisting the home belonged to him and threatening legal action.

Rahman had reportedly been sending mail and packages to the family’s address since December 2025, prompting attorneys to issue a cease-and-desist letter in February.

McWhite allegedly entered one of the family’s homes November 6 after relatives accidentally left the front door unlocked.

He had previously appeared at another family property in October, when police placed him on a mental health hold.

TMZ also reported his arrest after he allegedly claimed to be LeBron’s son.

Savannah sought protection for herself, LeBron and their three children. Both temporary restraining orders were granted.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough – via Disney

Julianne Hough Faces Backlash Over Sheer Dancing With The Stars Outfit

“Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough sparked online criticism after wearing a revealing Valentino ensemble during the show’s November 17 semifinals.

The 38-year-old actress and professional dancer wore a semi-sheer lace leotard that revealed her bra, paired with a transparent, high-waisted skirt featuring lace trim.

Her skin-toned outfit, including matching open-toe heels, created a nearly nude illusion that some viewers considered inappropriate for family television.

“Respectfully, who is Julianne’s stylist, and why do they need to be fired,” one Instagram user commented.

Another wrote, “She is totally inappropriately dressed for a family show.”

Other reactions were equally pointed.

“I was genuinely shocked by this dress,” one viewer wrote, while another compared Hough’s appearance to a “naked Barbie.”

Hough, who co-hosts alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, wore the ensemble as contestants competed for spots in the Season 35 finale.

While the dancers battled for advancement, Hough’s wardrobe generated a separate conversation online.

NewsBits

From Cardi B’s career recognition to Savannah James’ legal protection and Julianne Hough’s fashion controversy, today’s NewsBits captures the latest developments making headlines across entertainment and celebrity culture.

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