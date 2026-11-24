The filmmaker and his son face a civil lawsuit alleging a violent Hollywood bar confrontation involving handguns, threats and discriminatory language. Fuqua denies the accusations.

‘Michael’ Director Antoine Fuqua – via eurAI

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Antoine Fuqua, the director behind “Training Day,” “The Equalizer” and the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” is facing allegations that he pistol-whipped a Hollywood bar manager and threatened to kill him during a confrontation earlier this year.

The filmmaker’s son, Brando Fuqua, is also named in the civil lawsuit, which alleges assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Hollywood, claims the encounter left him with serious physical and psychological injuries.

But Fuqua’s representatives are firmly denying the accusations.

“Those allegations are not true,” a publicist for the director told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, November 24.

Hollywood bar confrontation sparks lawsuit against Antoine Fuqua, who denies allegations – via eurAI

What Allegedly Happened Outside the Hollywood Bar?

According to TheWrap, Rosenthal filed his complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on November 20, describing an alleged confrontation on February 14.

The dispute reportedly began when Rosenthal refused entry to a group of five people, allegedly including Fuqua’s daughter, because some appeared intoxicated.

Rosenthal alleges someone in the group spat on him while Fuqua’s daughter verbally harassed and threatened him.

Later, Antoine Fuqua allegedly approached Rosenthal outside the bar and accused him of pepper-spraying his daughter.

Rosenthal denied the accusation.

The complaint then describes an alleged violent escalation.

“As a result, Defendant Antoine Fuqua pulled out a handgun and struck Plaintiff in the face,” the lawsuit states.

It further alleges Fuqua directed a racial and antisemitic slur at Rosenthal and threatened to kill him.

According to the complaint, Brando Fuqua subsequently approached and swung a handgun at Rosenthal’s face. Both men allegedly pointed their weapons at him before leaving.

The accusations remain disputed and have not been established in court.

Bar Manager Seeks More Than $50,000 in Damages

Rosenthal alleges he suffered a fractured nose, head injury, skin lacerations, scarring and severe emotional distress.

His complaint also describes post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety, with some injuries potentially resulting in lasting impairment.

He is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, including medical expenses, lost earnings and other claimed losses, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial.

The Times also reported that, according to Deadline, law enforcement investigated the February incident but took no further action. The newspaper said it had not received immediate confirmation from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The reporting reviewed did not identify any criminal charges arising from the alleged confrontation.

Antoine Fuqua

Fuqua Denies Allegations as Legal Dispute Unfolds

Fuqua’s longtime publicist, Alan Nierob, also rejected the accusations in comments reported by Deadline.

“What’s claimed in that filing about Antoine is not true,” Nierob said.

The lawsuit arrives during a high-profile period for Fuqua, whose directing credits include the Oscar-winning “Training Day,” starring Denzel Washington, and the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” featuring Jaafar Jackson.

The allegations have attracted attention because of their seriousness and the involvement of the filmmaker’s family.

However, the civil complaint presents Rosenthal’s account of events, not a judicial finding.

For now, the allegations remain contested. Rosenthal is seeking damages through the civil courts, while Fuqua maintains that the accusations against him are untrue.

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