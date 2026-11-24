The Netflix documentary marking 50 years of The King's Trust premieres Dec. 26 and follows three young people.

King Charles III and Idris Elba in Netflix Documentary ‘The Trust’ – YouTube screenshot

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*Idris Elba and King Charles III appear together in “The Trust,” a Netflix documentary about the charity that helped launch Elba’s acting career.

King Charles founded The King’s Trust in 1976, when he was still the Prince of Wales. The organization was known as The Prince’s Trust for decades before taking its current name. According to the charity, it has supported 1.5 million young people since its founding.

USA Today reports that Elba received a $1,900 grant from the Trust when he was 16. The funding helped him attend the National Youth Music Theatre, launching his acting career. In the trailer, Elba reflects on how differently his life might have unfolded without that opportunity.

“There is a world where my life would play out in an entirely different way from this,” he says. The actor also credits the king’s role in his journey: “Can’t exactly remember how it all came together, but I do know this guy, the king, helped shape it.”

Idris Elba and King Charles III in Netflix Documentary ‘The Trust’ – YouTube screenshot

According to What’s On Netflix, cameras followed the project for a year. Alongside Elba’s story, the documentary follows three young people pursuing their goals with support from the Trust and facing the obstacles along the way. The film also explores Elba’s friendship with the king.

“Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open. This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important,” he said.

Elba, 54, received a knighthood from the king last year. The honor recognized his efforts to address violence among young people in Britain.

“The Trust” premieres on Netflix Dec. 26. Watch the official trailer below.

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