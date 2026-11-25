The 13-time Grammy winner will headline the Dec. 23 concert in Lagos, joining the Nigerian singer-songwriter for a night celebrating R&B and soul.

Babyface arrives at the BET Awards 2022 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

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*Babyface will make his first-ever performance in Nigeria this December, joining Nigerian singer-songwriter Asa for a night of R&B and soul at Flytime Fest 2026.

The 13-time Grammy winner and Asa will headline Day Two of the festival on Dec. 23 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos. The pairing brings the R&B legend’s decades of hits together with one of Nigeria’s most celebrated musical voices.

Flytime founder and CEO Cecil Hammond said the event reflects the company’s goal of bringing major international entertainment to Nigerian audiences.

“Our vision has been to ensure that Nigerians can experience the very best of live entertainment without having to leave the country,” Hammond said, per the news release. “Bringing Babyface to Nigeria for the first time, and pairing him with an extraordinary Nigerian artist like Asa, is another reflection of that commitment.”

Babyface/Getty

Babyface, born Kenneth Edmonds, is known for solo hits including “Whip Appeal” and “When Can I See You,” as well as writing and producing songs for artists such as Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston and Toni Braxton. His most recent Grammy win came in 2024 for co-writing SZA’s “Snooze.”

Asa’s catalog includes “Jailer,” “Fire on the Mountain” and “Be My Man.” Her self-titled debut album won France’s Prix Constantin in 2008. She is the first Nigerian artist announced for Flytime’s 2026 December season.

Keke Hammond, Flytime’s chief operating officer, said Asa’s inclusion also reflects the festival’s commitment to female artists. “With Asa’s announcement, we now have five women on this year’s lineup — a significant milestone for Flytime and a reflection of our commitment to driving greater gender representation on global concert stages,” she said.

Renowned media personality IK Osakioduwa will host the Dec. 23 concert.

Flytime’s December schedule includes Brandy headlining House of R&B on Dec. 20; Lil Baby, Kehlani and Yung Miami at Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged on Dec. 21; and Latto, Sexyy Red and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie on Dec. 22. Additional performers are expected for those shows.

Flytime Fest continues Dec. 24 with artists to be announced. Flytime Circle closes the season on Dec. 25, with a 2026 Grammy-nominated Nigerian headliner still to be revealed.

All events take place at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos. Tickets are available exclusively through Cene. More information is available at Flytime Fest and @flytimefest on Instagram.

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