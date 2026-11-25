Jonathan Majors is stepping into the classroom this December, offering aspiring actors an opportunity to work with him during a three-day acting clinic in partnership with Dr Self Tape.

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

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*Jonathan Majors is stepping into the classroom this December, offering aspiring actors an opportunity to work with him during a three-day acting clinic in partnership with Dr Self Tape.

The workshop will take place Dec. 11–13, with each day focused on a different aspect of acting. According to Complex, the sessions will cover “The Myth of the Monologue” on Dec. 11, “The Visit” on Dec. 12 and “Audition Technique” on Dec. 13.

A single class costs $450, two classes are $800 and the full three-day experience is $1,200. Dr Self Tape’s website currently lists the December workshop as forthcoming, with registration details to be announced.

The clinic follows Majors’ recent appearance in “Run Hide Fight: Infidels,” the Daily Wire action thriller in which he plays retired Delta Force officer Clay Saunders. Majors previously told Daily Wire’s “Morning Wire” that faith helped guide his decision to take the role. He said he prayed before accepting it and continued praying on set, asking God to “let me hear, see, feel and know everything you need me to in order to play this role.”

Jonathan Majors – Getty

Majors’ acting career has taken a different path since his 2023 conviction on assault and harassment charges involving his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The verdict led Marvel Studios to drop him from future projects, including his role as Kang.

In an interview with RollingStone Africa, Majors reflected on the aftermath of the case and the importance of his craft, faith and family. He said adversity “stripped me of everything I thought was mine and gave me back only what was real: my faith, my wife, my craft, my purpose.”

He added, “Now, when I meet a young artist who has been counted out, I recognize them. I don’t flinch. I sit down. I say, “Tell me your story.” That’s the investment — presence without judgment.”

The acting clinic adds a teaching component to Majors’ work as he continues pursuing projects outside his former Marvel role.

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