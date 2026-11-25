The YouTuber criticizes Black Americans' political activism, but Philadelphia's legislative records reveal an ongoing effort to establish a Freedmen's Affairs office.

The Amazing Lucas (Philadelphia Freedmen’s Affairs) – via eurAI

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*Are Black Americans losing political influence because immigrant communities are better organized? Or is the story more complicated than a YouTube commentary suggests?

Political commentator The Amazing Lucas is stirring debate after criticizing Black Americans for what he describes as too much complaining and too little organizing.

His November 23 video, “Black Immigrants Organized. Black Americans Complained,“ responds to Philadelphia activist William Small, who questioned why city officials established representation for African and Caribbean immigrants while advocates continue pushing for a Freedmen’s office.

Lucas argues that immigrant communities organized, mobilized and secured representation through the political process.

But Philadelphia’s legislative records reveal a significant development: City Council introduced a proposal on November 19 to establish an Office of Freedmen’s Affairs.

Philadelphia activist William Small – screenshot enhanced via eurAI

The Amazing Lucas Challenges Black American Activism

Small’s remarks during a Philadelphia City Council meeting focused on immigration, education and the political future of Black Americans.

He claimed Philadelphia has 86,000 undocumented immigrants and warned that population changes could diminish Black Americans’ voting influence.

That immigration figure has not been independently verified.

Small also claimed that 73% of Philadelphia adults are illiterate.

Lucas questioned that assertion, suggesting Small had confused elementary-school reading proficiency with adult literacy.

The commentator then turned to Philadelphia’s African and Caribbean immigrant representation.

“You can’t blame immigrants for mobilizing and organizing,” Lucas argued.

He questioned why Black Americans had not established comparable political leverage for lineage-specific demands.

“We have a lot of people who like to talk, but we need some people on the ground,” he said.

Philadelphia’s Freedmen’s Affairs Proposal Changes the Conversation

On November 19, City Council introduced Resolution 261031, proposing a Home Rule Charter amendment to create an Office of Freedmen’s Affairs.

Councilmembers Curtis Jones Jr., Quetcy Lozada, Kendra Brooks, Nicolas O’Rourke and Nina Ahmad sponsor the resolution.

The proposed office would address economic prosperity, civic participation and inequities affecting descendants of enslaved Americans.

Its director would be appointed by the mayor with City Council confirmation, with a proposed annual salary of $150,000.

Importantly, the effort predates the latest controversy.

In September 2025, Councilmember Jones introduced Resolution 250781, authorizing hearings to examine establishing a Freedmen’s Affairs office. Committee proceedings followed in February 2026.

A companion measure, Bill 261014, proposes submitting the charter amendment to voters on May 18, 2027.

However, neither measure has been enacted. The proposed referendum remains contingent on the required approvals.

What Philadelphia’s Existing Commissions Actually Do

Philadelphia already has a Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs, originally established in 2005 and reestablished in 2021.

The commission advises city officials on issues affecting African and Caribbean immigrant communities.

Philadelphia also maintains a Mayor’s Commission on African American Males, which addresses issues affecting Black men and boys and became permanent following a 2016 referendum. Neither commission is equivalent to a lineage-specific Freedmen’s Affairs office.

That distinction matters because broad Black representation and advocacy for descendants of American slavery address different constituencies and priorities.

Lucas’s argument about the importance of organizing remains part of the debate. But the city’s legislative history demonstrates that advocates have already pursued formal action toward the representation Small seeks.

The question now is whether that effort will result in an office with meaningful authority, resources and measurable results.

WATCH: The Amazing Lucas discusses Philadelphia, immigration and Black American political organizing:

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