The Black-focused financial platform closes customer accounts, promises remaining balances by check and shifts toward a partnership with Ben Crump's DreamFi.

Killer Mike’s Greenwood ends banking services as customers await refunds – via eurAI

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*Rapper/activist/entrepreneur Killer Mike‘s ambitious effort to help Black and Latino Americans build financial independence has reached a major turning point. Greenwood, the financial technology company he helped launch, has officially ended its banking program.

The shutdown took effect November 19, closing customer accounts and ending access to debit cards, direct deposits, transfers and bill payments.

The development raises questions about the future of a company that attracted approximately $88 million in announced investment funding while promising to strengthen underserved communities.

For customers, however, the immediate concern is more practical: getting their remaining money back and establishing banking services elsewhere.

Greenwood says remaining deposits are held at Coastal Community Bank until returned to customers.

Greenwood Bank owners: Killer Mike Andrew Young Ryan Glover

From Black Wall Street Ambitions to Banking Shutdown

Atlanta based Killer Mike, civil rights leader Andrew Young and media executive Ryan Glover introduced Greenwood in 2020, naming the platform after Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District, once known as Black Wall Street.

The founders envisioned a financial alternative that would help Black and Latino communities build wealth, support businesses and gain greater control over their economic futures.

EURweb covered that vision in its original report, “Killer Mike: Banking on Greenwood.”

The company subsequently attracted major investment, including a $40 million funding round led by Truist Ventures in 2021 and another $45 million round led by Pendulum Holdings in 2022.

Combined with its initial $3 million seed investment, Greenwood announced approximately $88 million in fundraising.

But that figure represents investment capital raised by the company, not customer deposits or a documented financial loss.

Greenwood’s closure announcement does not identify insolvency as the reason for ending its banking program. Nor does it provide a complete accounting of how its investment funding was spent.

What Greenwood Customers Need to Know

According to Greenwood’s official customer notice, all accounts operating through Coastal Community Bank closed November 19.

Payments or direct deposits sent to those accounts after the deadline will be returned to their senders.

Coastal Community Bank is scheduled to mail checks for remaining balances by December 2.

Customers had through November 24 to confirm or correct their mailing addresses through Greenwood support.

Additional deadlines remain important:

December 22, 2026: Final day to access account statements through the Greenwood app and receive Greenwood support.

Final day to access account statements through the Greenwood app and receive Greenwood support. January 31, 2027: Expected deadline for tax forms covering interest earned during 2026.

Greenwood was not itself a chartered bank. Coastal Community Bank provided the underlying banking services, with eligible deposits subject to applicable FDIC insurance limits and requirements.

Customers experiencing problems with checks or account records can contact Greenwood at [email protected] while support remains available.

Ben Crump’s DreamFi Offers a New Direction

In October, Greenwood announced a partnership with DreamFi, a separate financial technology company co-founded by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The companies presented the arrangement as a continuation of Greenwood’s economic-empowerment mission.

“Economic empowerment has always been inseparable from civil rights,” Young said in the partnership announcement.

Crump similarly emphasized creating opportunities for communities historically excluded from wealth-building.

However, Greenwood customers are not automatically transferred to DreamFi. Enrollment is optional, and customers must apply independently.

DreamFi offers checking services through FinWise Bank, along with additional membership benefits.

Its Greenwood customer promotion includes a 30-day free trial, followed by a $9.99 monthly membership fee.

Unlike Greenwood’s former offering, DreamFi currently does not provide a separate savings account.

For Greenwood’s founders, the transition marks a significant change from the banking platform introduced six years ago.

For the broader Black business community, it raises a question worth examining: What does sustainable financial empowerment require beyond a powerful mission, celebrity backing and substantial investment?

And for former customers, the most important measure of the transition will be whether they receive their money promptly and can continue banking without disruption.

Sources: AllHipHop’s November 22 report and Greenwood’s official customer communications.

Greenwood, the digital bank built for Black and Latino customers and co-founded by Michael “Killer Mike” Render, closed every member account at the end of the day on Nov. 19, 2026. https://t.co/5PCGpxWRkx — Just Visiting 🇺🇸 (@JustAdos777) November 24, 2026

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