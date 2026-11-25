Bridges tells "Hollywood Demons" he was 12 and asleep when Plato approached him, and says he wishes he could have helped her.

Todd Bridges at the 5th Annual TV Land Awards. Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, CA. 04-14-07 – Depositphotos

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*Todd Bridges says a sexual encounter with his late “Diff’rent Strokes” costar Dana Plato happened on set when both were child actors. Bridges shared the story in the new “Hollywood Demons” episode “Child Stars Gone Wild,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

Bridges played Willis Jackson, and Plato played Kimberly Drummond, his onscreen sister. “At 12 years old, I was sleeping one time in the room on the set, and all of a sudden somebody zipped my pants down and started giving me a b—job, and it was Dana,” Bridges says. “How would a 12-year-old girl know about that? The only way that you’re going to do that to someone else is if you have experienced that yourself.”

Bridges also recalls Plato’s role in his early sexual experiences. “Dana was wild,” he says. “My first experience with everything was with Dana. My first threesome was with Dana. My first foursome was with Dana. Our first fivesome was Dana. It was all Dana.”

Dana Plato on Diff’rent Strokes/YouTube screenshot

Dr. Drew also appears in the episode. He says the behavior Bridges describes from Plato is “typically sex addiction” and that it makes him “wonder if there’d been some sexual abuse prior.”

“Diff’rent Strokes” ran from 1978 to 1986, first on NBC and later on ABC. Conrad Bain starred as Phillip Drummond, a rich widower and businessman in New York City. He and his daughter Kimberly open their home to two orphaned brothers, Arnold and Willis Jackson. The boys’ late mother had been Drummond’s employee. Gary Coleman played Arnold.

Plato became pregnant in 1984 and left the series, then returned later in a smaller role. She struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and died of a drug overdose on May 8, 1999. Her death was later ruled a suicide.

Bridges says he wishes she had been able to open up to those around her. “It was just sad that she could never just tell us what was really going on in her head,” Bridges says, “and I really wish she could have because we could have really helped her.”

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