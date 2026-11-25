Julie Henderson says the marriage is irretrievably broken as a Homeland Security investigation and a family lawsuit move forward.

Julie Henderson and Wes Henderson/Instagram



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*Fitness studio owner Julie Henderson has asked a court to end her marriage to millionaire bourbon entrepreneur Wes Henderson, 60. The New York Post reports that her Oct. 19 filing says the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no possible hopes of reconciliation.”

The filing follows a lawsuit by family members who accuse Wes of secretly recording them. The relatives filed the lawsuit in June, alleging that they discovered 15 hidden cameras at his Melbourne, Florida, residence and examined the memory cards. Police now have the devices, and Homeland Security has confirmed an investigation. Henderson has not been charged with a crime.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the recordings “captured intimate acts as well as images of themselves in various stages of undress and using the restroom.”

Wes Henderson and Julie Henderson/Instagram



The complaint adds: “The cameras also captured the defendant, Wes Henderson, having sex with other women (not his wife). Upon information and belief, the cameras captured other adults having sex, as well as footage of what appeared to be a homeless individual, potentially a minor, who happened to be carrying a portable medical device, using the restroom.”

TKC Distilling, which Henderson once ran as CEO, owns True Story Whiskey and The Kentucky Castle, a hotel in Versailles, Kentucky. He is a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. His wealth traces to Angel’s Envy, his first company, which Bacardi bought in 2015 for a reported $150 million.

A separate proposed class action was filed by past guests of The Kentucky Castle, who are suing Henderson and the companies that own the hotel. TKC Hospitality denies that guests were recorded. In a statement, the company says it found no recording devices and has no evidence of any filming.

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