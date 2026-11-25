Fans on X and Instagram react to the Marching Wildcats' rivalry trolling after FAMU won the game 27-14.

Bethune-Cookman Florida Classic/ Instagram screenshot

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*Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats turned halftime of the Florida Classic into a rivalry roast, forming a giant person sitting on a toilet to troll Florida A&M. Band members then carried poop emoji flags in FAMU’s orange and green, HBCU Gameday reports, citing The Athletic.

The 292-member band performed Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, where FAMU won the game 27-14. It played “Got That Feelin” by BBE AJ as the formation filled with smoke. The orange and green flags carried a punchline: mixing the two colors makes brown.

Director of Bands Donovan Wells spent about three days hand-drawing the formation. “From there, kids came up with the ideas,” Wells told The Athletic. “One thing led to another.” Their additions included the fire extinguisher smoke and the poop emoji flags.

The original pitch from a band member was to spell FAMU and dump the letters in a trash can. “That’s kind of basic,” Wells told The Athletic. “We gotta go to another level.” The next day, he proposed a toilet instead.

Bethune-Cookman Florida Classic/ screenshot

The band planned the routine weeks in advance, but rain flooded its Daytona Beach practice field, leaving time for only one full rehearsal. The band got another outdoor run-through of the full routine during a 40-minute session at an Orlando-area high school. Rain returned for Saturday’s halftime, but the band finished the routine anyway.

Fans reacted online. “HBCU rivalry games are UNMATCHED,” wrote X user @sutherngeorgian. “The PETTINESS is REAL on our yards.” FAMU alum @V_Der_reche posted, “As a FAMU alum, I’m not mad to say they cooked us.”

Instagram users joined in under a Sporting News video of the show. “You don’t have a situation, you have a shituation,” wrote @all4pawsflpetsitting. @burnt_reynoldz added, “Who was like, ‘I wanna be the butthole part with the fire extinguisher.'” And @doubleshotof_jack wrote, “Their band needs to respond immediately.”

Watch the halftime performance via the Instagram clip below.

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