The holiday romance premieres Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, with a new trailer offering a first look at the film.

Vivica A. Fox at “IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFETIME” LOS ANGELES EVENT

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lifetime

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*Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry are checking into the holiday movie season with “Checking Inn for Christmas,” a new Lifetime film that pairs a career-focused journalist with a charming holiday resort owner. The network has released a trailer ahead of the movie’s premiere Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

According to the news release, Fox stars as Amelia, an editor who gives ambitious journalist Claire, played by Juliah Cheree Taylor, a career-defining assignment: profile a picturesque holiday resort and its owner, Julian Clark, portrayed by Josh Henderson. The assignment takes an unexpected turn as Claire gets to know Julian. Amelia, Claire’s editor and mentor, sees the assignment as an opportunity for her to deliver a front-page feature.

With a Christmas deadline approaching, Claire is focused on delivering the feature her editor expects. But as she spends time at the resort and learns more about its owner, an unexpected romance challenges the professional ambitions that brought her there. The experience forces her to consider whether the story she set out to write is as important as the connection she did not expect to find.

The film’s premise puts Claire between two competing priorities: meeting a major work deadline and figuring out what she wants personally. Her assignment begins as a professional opportunity, but the developing relationship gives the holiday trip a different meaning. Lifetime describes the story as one of romance and unexpected connections, with Christmas providing the backdrop for Claire’s change in perspective.

Harry also stars in the film, alongside Vanessa Angel, Michael Paré and Eric Roberts. Fox serves as an executive producer.

“Checking Inn for Christmas” is part of Lifetime’s 2026 “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” programming slate. The film premieres Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, and will be available to stream the following day. Watch the trailer below.

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