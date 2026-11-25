Berry's fiancé Van Hunt backs her in a sworn declaration ahead of a Dec. 17 hearing on her request.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez arrive at the 2010 Carousel of Hope Ball at Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 23, 2010, in Beverly Hills, CA. (Depositphotos)

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*Halle Berry says her bond with her 13-year-old son, Maceo, is deteriorating. She is asking a judge to restore the equal parenting time she once shared with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Her attorneys made the case in court documents filed Tuesday, Page Six reports.

A judge denied Martinez’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against Berry on Oct. 29. The court did not restore equal custody, however. Martinez retains primary physical custody of Maceo, and Berry’s overnight visits remain restricted, as EURweb previously reported. Her attorneys say she went more than seven weeks without an overnight visit until Nov. 20.

Berry’s attorneys wrote, “What has changed is not Maceo’s physical safety with Halle.” They added, “What has deteriorated is the mother-son relationship during the prolonged separation while Maceo remained in the care” of his father. They claim Maceo has become “more distant, more defiant toward her parental authority,” and increasingly wants to decide when he spends time with her. Without intervention, they warned, “the damage may well be everlasting.”

Halle Berry (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Berry addressed the strain in her own declaration. “While my relationship with Maceo has experienced some undue strain over the years, the bond between us has always been strong and loving,” she wrote. “I want Maceo to have a healthy, loving relationship with both of his parents,” she added. “I also need to be able to function as his mother.”

Berry’s fiancé, musician Van Hunt, supported her in a sworn declaration. He claims Martinez told him, “When she stops, I will stop.” Hunt also described Berry as a devoted mother. “Halle is passionate, energetic, pure of heart, loving, and devoted to her children,” he wrote.

Berry proposes alternating weeks with each parent, and a hearing on her request is scheduled for Dec. 17. Martinez’s attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, told Page Six, “We cannot comment on the specific findings made that led to the court’s ruling. Notwithstanding that, we believe that the court made the right call based on the evidence that was provided.”

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