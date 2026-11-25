Jason Lee (stepping down from Stockton City Council) – screenshot

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*After what seems like endless drama, it’s no surprise to learn that Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee is leaving the Stockton City Council nearly two years early. Lee says political battles and costly investigations have overshadowed his efforts to serve his hometown.

The former vice mayor announced November 24 that his resignation will take effect January 31, 2027, ending a term scheduled to run through December 2028.

Lee used his resignation news conference to criticize fellow city officials and describe controversies involving entertainment stars Tyler Perry and Tiffany Haddish.

He also accused the city of spending nearly $800,000 in taxpayer money on investigations that, he maintains, have failed to establish wrongdoing on his part. Stocktonia reports that the spending figure has not been independently verified.

“I’m not exhausted by public service. I’m exhausted by the politics that have distracted from it,” Lee declared.

Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish and the $800K Dispute

In a KCRA video of his remarks, Lee described several incidents he believes illustrate the political resistance he encountered.

He said a complaint followed his partnership with Tyler Perry to provide Christmas gifts for disadvantaged children. According to Stocktonia’s November 24 report, the complaint questioned disclosure of a $50,000 contribution from Perry connected to the giveaway.

He said colleagues criticized his efforts to secure funeral assistance for children killed in a mass shooting.

Another controversy involved a Stockton performance of “Wild ‘N Out,” supported by a separate $50,000 city payment.

Independent investigators found Lee had not violated state or local conflict-of-interest laws or improperly influenced that funding decision. However, they raised concerns about his participation in council votes concerning the investigation.

Lee argued that money spent investigating him could have supported Stockton residents instead.

Lee also claimed an objection blocked Tiffany Haddish from participating in a children’s literacy event.

Jason Lee – screenshot

From Vice Mayor to Early Resignation

The announcement follows an October council meeting in which Lee attempted to resign as vice mayor before colleagues voted 4-2 to remove him.

EURweb covered that confrontation in “Stockton Council Strips Jason Lee of Vice Mayor Title After Rejecting His Resignation.”

In a statement provided directly to EURweb at the time, Lee insisted his commitment to District 6 residents remained unchanged.

EURweb subsequently examined his allegations of political retaliation in “Jason Lee Says Stockton Leaders ‘Needed Me Out’ | WATCH.”

His departure announcement also follows California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s November 20 authorization of a legal challenge questioning whether Lee met Stockton’s residency requirements when he sought office.

That authorization permits a court proceeding; it does not establish that Lee was ineligible or committed wrongdoing.

Lee denies that the residency dispute prompted his resignation. He told Stocktonia that he had discussed leaving office for months and notified the attorney general of his intentions in September.

Mayor Christina Fugazi acknowledged his decision and said her focus remains on Stockton’s future.

What’s Next for Jason Lee?

Lee says leaving elected office doesn’t mean abandoning Stockton.

He plans to continue community initiatives through his Hollywood Cares Foundation, including the proposed I Am Ready Youth Impact Center. According to Stocktonia, Lee says the center is scheduled to break ground in December.

He also highlighted public safety improvements, youth programming and mental health investments among his accomplishments, although his reported figures require independent assessment.

Under Stockton’s charter, the City Council must appoint an eligible District 6 voter to fill the vacancy until the next applicable election determines who serves the remainder of the term.

Lee says he has no immediate interest in seeking another elected position.

For the media entrepreneur who entered politics promising new resources for his hometown, the next chapter will unfold outside City Hall.

“Titles don’t determine leadership,” Lee said. “Leaders do.”

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