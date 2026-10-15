Stockton Council Strips Jason Lee of Vice Mayor Title After Rejecting His Resignation | WATCH

A 4-2 council vote removes Lee from leadership, but he vows to keep fighting for his constituents.

Jason Lee – screenshot

*Stockton City Council members voted 4-2 Tuesday night to remove Jason Lee as vice mayor after rejecting his attempt to resign. Lee, who remains the elected District 6 councilmember, left the meeting before the final vote.

According to The Stockton Record, a substitute motion to accept Lee’s resignation failed 4-3. Mayor Christina Fugazi then secured enough votes to remove him, with support from Brando Villapudua, Michele Padilla and Mariela Ponce.

Lee handed his nameplate to a resident before leaving, saying he had a flight to catch. “See y’all later,” he said.

The council also voted 6-1 to remove Lee from its Audit Committee, where he had scrutinized city spending. CBS Sacramento reported that Lee cast the only opposing vote.

Lee challenged the removal process, arguing that officials improperly placed the matter on the consent agenda, normally reserved for routine decisions. He also questioned public notice and alleged that earlier closed-door discussions exceeded California’s Brown Act requirements.

“My purpose was not given to me by this council, and it cannot be taken away by a vote of this council,” Lee said.

Interim City Attorney Donald Larkin acknowledged uncertainty over the council’s authority to revoke the appointment before Lee’s term expired December 31. “It’s ambiguous in that regard,” he said.

Fugazi appointed Lee in January 2025, but their relationship deteriorated amid disputes over transparency, spending and council conduct.

She acknowledged communication problems, saying, “I apologize for that,” followed by, “I will say that that is on me.”

Sixteen residents addressed the council, offering sharply different assessments of Lee’s leadership. Some defended his oversight efforts, while others criticized his treatment of city staff.

Jason Lee

In a statement emailed to EURweb, Lee said he offered to resign to avoid further political conflict.

“At last night’s meeting, I offered my resignation as Vice Mayor to avoid spending final weeks over political theater while Stockton has real issues in front of it. The council continued political chaos despite the grand jury’s recommendation to turn down political turmoil,” Lee said.

“While the Council spent hours on a title, two young people in our city committed suicide last week and we are coming up on a year of the mass shooting in our city. We need to keep our focus on the safety of our community, not on political attacks.”

Lee also emphasized that he remains Stockton’s District 6 councilmember and intends to continue advocating for government accountability and neighborhood investments.

“I remain the Councilmember for District 6, with a full vote on this Council, and my commitment to the residents who elected me hasn’t changed. I’ll keep pushing for the Grand Jury’ good governance and full cooperation with the State Controller’s current audit, and the investments our neighborhoods need, prioritizing the people of Stockton over politics.”

The dispute follows an earlier investigation into a Stockton entertainment event involving Lee. EURweb previously reported that investigators found no legal or ethical violations connected to the event.

Lee maintained that losing his leadership titles would not change his commitment to South Stockton and Weston Ranch.

“I came to serve the people of Stockton, especially my friends and my family and my neighbors in South Stockton and Weston Ranch who entrusted me with their representation,” he said. “No vote can take that responsibility away.”

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