Don Lemon and Jason Lee Show What Black Political Talk Sounds Like Unfiltered | WATCH

Don Lemon and Jason Lee – screenshot

*Don Lemon and Jason Lee turned a controversy involving Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Chris Brown into something more revealing Monday: an hour of Black political conversation that rarely sounds this unfiltered on traditional television.

On “Lemon LIVE at 5,” Lemon invited Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked and vice mayor of Stockton, California, to debate Crockett’s decision to recognize Brown and Usher during their concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Crockett entered recognition of the artists into the Congressional Record and called the celebration “Black joy to the highest level.”

Her embrace of Brown — who pleaded guilty to felony assault in the 2009 attack on Rihanna and has faced subsequent legal trouble — quickly generated criticism, People reported.

But Lemon and Lee didn’t stay inside the easy boundaries of “Was Crockett right or wrong?”

Jason Lee at 2021 Ebony Power 100 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 23, 2021 (Depositphotos)

Jason Lee Refuses the Easy Answer

Lee defended Crockett while acknowledging that the issue wasn’t “black and white.”

His larger argument centered on redemption. “What we’re dealing with is a country and a world that doesn’t believe a Black man is worthy of redemption,” Lee said, arguing that Brown should not remain permanently defined by his past.

Lemon challenged him.

Brown’s history, Lemon pointed out, did not end with the Rihanna case. He has faced additional arrests, lawsuits and allegations involving violence, including a guilty plea connected to a 2023 nightclub assault in Britain. That complication is central to why Crockett’s recognition has drawn criticism, particularly from some Black women.

That push and pull made the conversation work. Lee wasn’t delivering an uncontested monologue, and Lemon wasn’t conducting a sterile television interview.

Politics Met Black Popular Culture

The discussion soon moved from Brown to Crockett’s political future, Democratic Party expectations, race, Black women’s political labor and whether politicians understand how to reach voters outside traditional political spaces.

Lee argued that Crockett appearing before tens of thousands of concertgoers represented exactly the kind of cultural engagement politicians often claim they want.

Then came the Jason Lee part of the equation: blunt language, jokes, personal stories and political arguments arriving practically in the same breath. That’s no longer entirely surprising.

EURweb has watched Lee’s evolution for years. We covered his election to Stockton’s City Council in 2024 and, earlier this year, spoke with him about balancing his expanding media career with public service. “I’m still Jason,” he told EURweb. “I’m just a more polished… Jason. I don’t just burn the world down and I know when to light the match.”

That description fits what happened with Lemon.

A Different Kind of Black Political Conversation

There’s history among these players, too. At the 2025 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, Crockett presented Lemon with the Social Impact Award while Lee emphasized that his event was about “ownership” and “freedom,” as EURweb reported.

Now those worlds are colliding more directly.

Lee is simultaneously a media entrepreneur, celebrity insider and elected official.

Lemon, meanwhile, has moved from cable television into an independent format where conversations can breathe — and occasionally go completely off-script.

Their Crockett discussion was messy, funny, serious and argumentative. Most importantly, neither man seemed interested in translating every cultural reference or sanding down every uncomfortable disagreement.

The result wasn’t conventional political television.

That may have been the point.

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