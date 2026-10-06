Black Movie Hall of Fame Launches Monthlong Film Festival Celebrating Black Cinema

The Kansas City festival will showcase classic Black films in original formats and mark Sidney Poitier’s 100th birthday with a special event.

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*The Black Movie Hall of Fame will launch its first film festival in February 2027 with a month-long celebration of Black cinema. Presented by AARP, the festival will host screenings and special events at four locations across Kansas City, according to the news release.

Organizers plan to center the programming on classic Black films, including rare prints shown in their original theatrical formats. Special guests will also join moviegoers throughout the month.

“The Black Movie Hall of Fame Film Festival will primarily focus on classic Black movies on film,” Executive Director Shawn Edwards said.

“There has been a recent resurgence of people who want to see movies in 35 and 70 millimeter,” Edwards added.

Classic Black Movies Return To The Big Screen

Edwards, a longtime film critic for Fox 4 News, said the presentation format will play a major role in the festival experience.

“There’s something incredibly special about experiencing these Black movie classics on film, on the big screen, uncut and in their original format,” he said. “Many of the prints we will be showing are extremely rare.”

The festival represents another expansion of the Black Movie Hall of Fame’s mission to preserve and celebrate Black cinema. EURweb has followed the organization’s growth, including its recent partnership with the African American Film Critics Association.

The Hall itself is scheduled to open in Kansas City in February 2027. The institution will use film, video, exhibits, and educational programming to explore the history and global reach of Black cinema.

Sidney Poitier courtesy of the Black Movie Hall of Fame

Sidney Poitier Centennial Celebration Planned

The festival will also honor Sidney Poitier on Feb. 20, which marks the 100th anniversary of his birth. Poitier was born Feb. 20, 1927, and died in 2022.

The groundbreaking actor became the first Black performer to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. EURweb previously reported that Poitier will also join Cicely Tyson and Melvin Van Peebles among the Hall’s inaugural inductees.

Organizers have not yet announced the festival’s 2027 theme, film lineup, special guests, or participating venues. Pass information and on-sale dates will also arrive in the coming months. For festival updates, visit Black Movie Hall of Fame and the Fox 4 News “Screening Room” podcast on WDAF+.

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