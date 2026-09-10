AAFCA Gives $25,000 to Help Preserve Black Cinema’s Legacy

The film critics association is backing Kansas City's Black Movie Hall of Fame as the cultural institution prepares for its 2027 opening.

Gil Robertson (2026 AAFCA Special Achievement Awards)

*The African American Film Critics Association is putting $25,000 behind the preservation of Black cinema, donating the money to Kansas City’s Black Movie Hall of Fame as the institution prepares to open in 2027.

AAFCA President Gil Robertson IV said in the organization’s announcement that supporting the Hall of Fame aligns directly with the association’s mission.

“Supporting the Black (Movie) Hall of Fame with this modest gift fits perfectly with our organization’s goals to align with institutions that serve to preserve Black storytelling content,” Robertson said.

The donation adds financial support to a project EURweb has been following for more than a year. EURweb previously reported on the Black Movie Hall of Fame and its inaugural induction plans, including its future home inside the historic Boone Theater in Kansas City’s 18th & Vine Historic Jazz District.

Shawn Edwards

AAFCA Connection Runs Deeper Than the Donation

The partnership has a personal connection through Black Movie Hall of Fame founder and Executive Director Shawn Edwards, who co-founded AAFCA in 2003.

“The Black Movie Hall of Fame is beyond thrilled by the generosity of Gil Robertson and AAFCA,” Edwards said in the announcement. He noted that Black film critics spent decades championing movies and filmmakers frequently overlooked by mainstream media.

“We look forward to building a lasting relationship with AAFCA and its membership,” he added.

The Hall’s current leadership also includes CEO and co-owner Tucker Lott.

AAFCA describes itself as the world’s largest collective of Black film critics, with a mission centered on elevating diverse perspectives in film, television and entertainment journalism.

Boone Theater in Kansas City, MO

Boone Theater is Open, but the Hall Comes in 2027

There’s an important distinction in the project’s timeline.

Kansas City officially reopened the renovated Boone Theater on May 1, 2026 following an $8.7 million restoration project. The Black Movie Hall of Fame itself, however, is now scheduled to open in February 2027, according to the institution’s current official timeline.

That updated schedule replaces earlier plans that had the Hall opening in 2026.

The institution is being developed as more than a traditional museum. Plans call for film, video, virtual reality and conventional exhibits, along with educational programming and digital access designed to preserve and explore Black cinema worldwide.

Black Movie Hall of Fame exhibit

Black Movie Hall of Fame exhibit attracts visitors

Preserving Black Film History for the Next Generation

The Hall’s next major milestone will be its inaugural induction gala on Feb. 27, 2027, at the Boone Theater. Sidney Poitier, Cicely Tyson and Melvin Van Peebles are slated to become its inaugural inductees.

For AAFCA, the $25,000 contribution connects the work of Black critics with the filmmakers, performers and storytellers whose work those critics have documented and championed.

And for the Black Movie Hall of Fame, the donation helps move an ambitious idea closer to becoming a permanent cultural institution — one built to make sure generations of Black cinematic history aren’t simply remembered, but preserved.

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