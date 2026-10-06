David Ellison Unveils Skydance Name and Leadership for Paramount-Warner Bros. Era

With the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition set to close Oct. 6, Ellison says the combined company will become Skydance while preserving its legendary studio brands.

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*David Ellison is putting the Skydance name atop his expanding media empire as Paramount prepares to complete its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on Oct. 6.

The combined company will operate as Skydance, bringing Paramount and Warner Bros. under a new corporate identity without eliminating either studio’s name. Ellison announced the move in an Oct. 2 statement on X.

“Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture,” Ellison wrote. “By combining them, we aren’t rewriting history — we’re equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine.”

“Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling,” he added.

Screenshot via David Ellison on X @davidellison

Why Ellison Chose the Skydance Name

Ellison said the decision reflects his desire to protect the identities Paramount and Warner Bros. spent generations building.

“We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one,” Ellison explained. “Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight.”

The change arrives as the massive acquisition reaches its finish line. Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery previously announced that the transaction is expected to close Oct. 6, subject to customary closing conditions.

A federal judge recently approved a settlement that cleared a remaining legal obstacle to the deal. The transaction followed months of competition over WBD, including an earlier deal with Netflix before Paramount ultimately prevailed.

EURweb previously reported on Paramount’s successful pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery and the enormous collection of entertainment properties involved.

David Ellison has shown an official graphic of everything Skydance will own after acquiring Warner Bros and Paramount.



Assets:



• TNT

• CBS

• CNN

• MTV

• TCM

• Showtime

• Adult Swim

• DC Studios

• Paramount+

• Nickelodeon

• HBO/HBO Max

• Comedy Central

• Cartoon… pic.twitter.com/O1OEIJSlm6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 2, 2026

Skydance Will Control a Massive Entertainment Portfolio

The combination puts some of Hollywood’s most recognizable properties under the same corporate roof.

The portfolio includes Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., CBS, HBO, CNN, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, TNT, TBS, Discovery and streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max.

It also brings together major franchises and intellectual property connected to “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones,” and the DC universe.

DC Studios will remain under James Gunn and Peter Safran, who will continue as co-chairmen. Their responsibilities include the DC Universe across movies, television, animation, gaming and themed entertainment.

The combined streaming operation will also place HBO Max and Paramount+ within the same company. EURweb previously reported on plans for the two streaming businesses.

Ellison Reveals Who Will Run Skydance

Ellison and Ynon Kreiz also unveiled the leadership team expected to take over after closing.

According to Paramount’s Oct. 5 announcement, Ellison will serve as chairman and CEO. Kreiz will serve as co-CEO.

Ellison will concentrate on long-term strategy, creative direction, talent relationships, technology and capital allocation. Kreiz will focus on daily management and integrating the combined businesses.

Casey Bloys will oversee content for Skydance’s direct-to-consumer operation, including HBO Max and Paramount+ original programming. George Cheeks will co-lead Skydance TV.

Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein will oversee Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. and the broader film portfolio as co-chairmen of the Skydance Motion Picture Group.

Mark Thompson will remain chairman and editor-in-chief of CNN Worldwide, while Bari Weiss will remain editor-in-chief of CBS News.

Ellison describes the moment as a new beginning rather than the disappearance of two Hollywood institutions. “We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks,” he wrote.

What once was the peak, is now just the beginning.



Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for… pic.twitter.com/uInLRY3IrE — David Ellison (@davidellison) October 2, 2026

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