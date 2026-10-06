87-Year-Old Civil Rights Activist Beaten in Home Says Attacker ‘Needs Help’

Dr. Erlin Gooch suffered broken bones and head wounds during the Ripley attack, while police say they have identified persons of interest.

*Former civil rights activist Dr. Erlin Gooch, 87, wants justice after surviving a violent robbery inside her Ripley, Tennessee, home.

Gooch suffered broken bones and head wounds during the Sept. 9 attack and continues recovering in a rehabilitation facility. She also says the experience has left her with nightmares. Despite the trauma, Gooch told WREG News Channel 3 that support from others has helped her recovery.

“But I am encouraged by the people who are praying for me, the people who stop by,” Gooch said. “My desire is that no one else has to go through this. So I am praying for the elderly who are victimized and all because they are the elderly, and don’t have the defenses sometimes to help themselves.”

Ripley police said officers found Gooch injured inside a back room of her home. Her purse, wallet, phone and credit card were missing. Gooch suffered repeated punches to her face and was stomped during the assault. Her right hand and left arm were broken, and she also suffered injuries to her face and head.

Dr. Erlin Gooch/screenshot

Gooch recalls trying to protect her head during the attack. She told police she recognized her attacker and that other people were involved. Describing her pain now, Gooch said, “I still have the pain when it’s painful, it is, it’s painful.”

“I really raised my arm to try and defend myself, because she had a knife and was using it on my head. A knife or something, because I have all these wounds in my head. So, I was trying to defend my head. I think he was trying to get to my head because apparently that was the place that he wanted to really attack,” Gooch said.

Despite her injuries, Gooch told police she wants the man she identified as her attacker to receive help. “The person definitely needs help, but I also want justice,” Gooch said.

Police said investigators have identified persons of interest but have not released additional details about the case.

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