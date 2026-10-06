America’s Favorite Halloween Candy by State Revealed

Reese's rules nationally, but DoorDash data shows surprisingly different Halloween candy choices across states, from Red Vines to Laffy Taffy.

Orange pumpkin bucket with various colorful candies spread out on a purple surface/iStock

*Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s top Halloween candy for the third year in a row, but many states have other favorites. Mental Floss mapped DoorDash candy orders from October 2025 to show what each state craves.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars ranked second nationally, and M&M’s placed third. Sour Patch Kids and Snickers followed. DoorDash ranked national favorites by order volume. Its state results instead highlight candy that locals order more often than shoppers elsewhere. A state’s pick is not always its true favorite.

Reese’s won 15 states: Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

Other states went their own way. California and Arizona picked Red Vines. Illinois and Connecticut chose Sour Patch Kids, while Florida and Texas chose Airheads. New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island backed Kinder Bueno. Maryland and Nevada picked Snickers, and North Carolina went with a Hershey’s Bar.

ChatGPT composite

Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin all chose Laffy Taffy. Missouri, South Dakota, and Wyoming picked Twizzlers. Minnesota chose Mike & Ike, Colorado chose Haribo, and Alaska and Hawaii chose Lindt.

The South had its own standout. Sweet Smiles Candy, an affordable candy mix, led in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Throwback treats also surged, according to DoorDash. Circus Peanuts orders jumped 350%, Lemonhead orders rose 200%, and Bit-O-Honey orders climbed 180%. Raisins gained 60%, and candy corn grew 30%.

Sour candy kept climbing too. Airheads reached seventh nationally, and Haribo entered the top 10 for the first time. Some shoppers also waited until Halloween itself to stock up, with orders rising that morning and again later in the day.

Does your state’s Halloween pick match what sits in your trick-or-treat bowl?

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