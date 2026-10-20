Jason Lee Says Stockton Leaders ‘Needed Me Out’ | WATCH

The Hollywood Unlocked founder alleges retaliation and racial double standards after losing his vice mayor title. Stockton's mayor disputes his account.

Jason Lee reacts after being stripped of Stockton Vice Mayor title – screenshot

*Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, says his removal as Stockton’s vice mayor was no ordinary political shake-up. He believes city leaders wanted him out of the position because he challenged contracts, spending decisions and the people running City Hall.

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In an October 17 interview with The American Black News Network, Lee alleged that his push for financial accountability helped turn former political allies against him.

“I had just brought a recent pool contract that they gave to one of their friends and they just needed to get me out of there,” Lee said.

The allegations add a new chapter to a dispute EURweb reported on October 14, when the Stockton City Council voted 4-2 to remove Lee as vice mayor after rejecting his attempt to resign. A separate 6-1 vote removed him from the council’s Audit Committee.

Lee remains the elected councilmember representing District 6.

From Political Allies to Adversaries

Lee said he initially supported Mayor Christina Fugazi, campaigned alongside her and welcomed his appointment as vice mayor in January 2025.

But that relationship deteriorated after he began questioning city operations.

“When I got in, I found that this team let me down and let the people of Stockton down and started doing things that I thought were nefarious,” he told the interviewer.

Lee said he sought outside financial scrutiny and challenged contracts he believed lacked competitive bidding.

Some of those concerns have been documented independently. Stocktonia reported in March that Lee’s Audit Committee examined a disputed $99,000 investigation contract involving a former interim city manager.

That reporting establishes Lee’s involvement in oversight disputes but does not establish that his actions prompted the council to remove him.

Mayor Defends Her Decision

Mayor Fugazi has offered a different explanation.

At an October 14 news conference, the mayor defended Lee’s removal and raised concerns about checks associated with his nonprofit that were returned for insufficient funds.

According to Stocktonia’s coverage, Fugazi said those records raised questions about whether Lee should hold a financial oversight position. She also alleged that Lee had made threats involving recordings of her and proposed exchanging his council resignation for control of a teen center.

Those allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing.

Fugazi has denied that removing Lee’s committee assignments was political retaliation, describing her concerns as matters of city business.

The dispute also raises legal questions. Stockton’s interim city attorney previously acknowledged uncertainty over whether the council could revoke a vice mayor’s appointment before the scheduled expiration of the term.

Lee Alleges Racial Double Standards

During the interview, Lee accused Fugazi of treating him differently because he is Black and gay.

He described incidents in which he believes offensive remarks directed at him were tolerated while other councilmembers received greater protection.

His attorney, Walter Mosley, has separately raised concerns about discrimination and retaliation, according to Stocktonia.

Those allegations have not been adjudicated.

Lee also addressed his unusual departure from the council meeting, when he handed his vice mayor nameplate to a constituent before leaving.

“I took the nameplate, I handed it to one of my constituents, and then I walked out,” he recalled.

Jason Lee – screenshot4

Why He Returned to Stockton

Lee said he returned to public service after building Hollywood Unlocked because he wanted to improve opportunities for young people in the city where he grew up.

He acknowledged that his experience running a media company had not fully prepared him for the compromises of local government.

“You have to work with everybody, but that doesn’t mean that you have to go along to get along,” he said.

Despite losing his leadership titles, Lee insisted that his ability to represent constituents remains intact.

“I still have the same authority. I still have the same access to resources, staff. I still have a vote.”

For Lee, the controversy has reinforced the importance of local political participation.

“What’s happening in the world right now is not just happening in the White House. It’s happening right at your front steps,” he said.

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