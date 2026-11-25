Porsha celebrates her engagement, GloRilla makes her acting debut, and Teyana Taylor lands a Warner Bros. romantic comedy.

Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney and Porsha Williams – via Instagram

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*Today’s NewsBits brings romance, Hollywood ambition and relationship drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is engaged to girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney after one year of dating. Meanwhile, GloRilla is making her acting debut alongside Tyrese Gibson in a horror thriller, and Teyana Taylor is turning real-life dating experiences into a Warner Bros. romantic comedy.

Porsha Williams Says Yes To Girlfriend Sway After One Year Together

Porsha Williams is officially engaged! The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star announced her engagement to Patrice “Sway” McKinney on November 24, sharing a romantic proposal video and a dazzling diamond ring.

The couple got engaged November 21, nearly one year after making their relationship public in November 2025.

“I said YES💍 – Engaged 11/21/26 ❤️ I love you forever @sway_thepro,” Williams captioned their joint Instagram Reel.

The proposal footage shows Williams wearing a strapless black gown decorated with silver crystal embellishments and sparkling jewelry.

McKinney matched the occasion in a black tuxedo featuring jeweled sleeves, crystal detailing and a distinctive jeweled “S” on the lapel.

And that engagement ring deserves its own spotlight.

The stunning piece features an emerald-cut center diamond surrounded by smaller stones on a diamond-encrusted band. Williams previously told PEOPLE she wanted to “live in my truth” when discussing her relationship with McKinney.

Now, the reality star is celebrating another major milestone in their romance.

Screenshot of GloRilla for Fenty Beauty/Credit: Instagram @fentybeauty

GloRilla Makes Acting Debut Alongside Tyrese Gibson In Horror Thriller

GloRilla is trading the recording booth for the big screen!

The Memphis rapper, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, will make her acting debut in “Don’t Open the Door,” an upcoming horror-thriller directed by Deon Taylor.

GloRilla joins a cast featuring Tyrese Gibson, Ron Livingston, Beverly D’Angelo and Omar Benson Miller, Variety is reporting.

Actress Armani Greer, whose credits include Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?” and “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” leads the film.

Production is underway in Mississippi.

Taylor, who operates Hidden Empire Film Group alongside Roxanne Avent Taylor, expressed excitement about bringing GloRilla into the project.

“Pairing Armani with GloRilla in her acting debut gave us something audiences haven’t seen before,” Taylor told Variety.

“You can’t fake that kind of energy, and I can’t wait for people to feel it.”

The opportunity comes as GloRilla expands her entertainment career.

She recently collaborated with Sexyy Red on “Jiggly Bow Bow,” launched her GloVerse beauty app and teased a follow-up to her 2024 debut album, “Glorious.”

Now, Hollywood is part of her growing résumé.

Teyana Taylor / screenshot

Teyana Taylor Turns Real-Life Dating Drama Into Warner Bros. Comedy

Teyana Taylor is bringing the chaos of modern romance to Hollywood, drawing inspiration from family conversations, personal experiences and homegirl group chats.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Pictures purchased an original romantic comedy pitch from the Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and filmmaker.

Taylor will co-write and produce the untitled project alongside Courtney “Coco” Gilbert, her longtime creative partner in The Aunties.

The film is described as a “female-driven, wish fulfillment comedy that explores the chaos of modern dating.”

No director has been announced.

Taylor and Gilbert originally collaborated in music and dance, with Gilbert serving as Taylor’s dance captain and creative director.

Their previous credits include Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hottieween” web series and Monica’s “Commitment” music video.

The Warner Bros. deal follows Taylor’s Golden Globe-winning performance in “One Battle After Another,” which also earned her an Oscar nomination.

Meanwhile, her directorial debut, “Get Lite,” starring Storm Reid, Asante Blackk and Ceyair Wright, is in post-production.

Taylor is also reportedly considering a role opposite Daniel Kaluuya in “The Parlay.”

NewsBits

From Porsha Williams celebrating love to GloRilla stepping into acting and Teyana Taylor transforming dating drama into movie magic, today’s NewsBits highlights three women embracing exciting new chapters.

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