Dangerous winds and heavy rain force the 100th anniversary parade to Saturday, November 28, disrupting a beloved Thanksgiving tradition.

Stormy weather forces a historic change to Macy’s Thanksgiving parade – via eurAI

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*The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t be marching through New York City on Thanksgiving morning this year.

For the first time in its century-long history, the iconic celebration has been postponed because of dangerous weather. The parade will now take place Saturday, November 28, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Macy’s announced the decision Wednesday after consulting with New York City officials and the NYPD.

Forecasters warned of heavy rain and wind gusts reaching approximately 40 mph, threatening the safety of spectators, performers and handlers controlling the parade’s giant balloons.

The unprecedented change comes as Macy’s prepares to celebrate the parade’s 100th edition, disrupting a holiday tradition watched by millions.

Dangerous Winds Force Historic Decision

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said in a statement reported by ABC News.

Crews had already begun inflating the giant balloons when the postponement was announced. Officials planned to deflate them Wednesday evening and reinflate them Friday afternoon.

What Happens to the Thanksgiving Day Broadcast?

The Associated Press reported that NBC plans to broadcast a replay of the 2025 parade on Thanksgiving Day.

Viewers hoping to watch the live 2026 celebration should check updated television listings for Saturday’s broadcast arrangements.

The parade has previously been canceled only three times — in 1942, 1943 and 1944 — because of World War II restrictions on rubber and helium.

High winds grounded the balloons in 1971, while difficult conditions in 2006 and 2019 forced handlers to keep them closer to the ground.

Stormy weather forces a historic change to Macy’s Thanksgiving parade – via eurAI2

A Historic Change for the 100th Parade

Organizers now face the unusual challenge of preserving the spectacle while protecting participants and spectators from dangerous weather. For families traveling to Manhattan, the postponement also means reconsidering transportation, hotel reservations and holiday plans.

The parade isn’t canceled. But its milestone celebration will unfold on a different day than generations of Americans have come to expect.

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