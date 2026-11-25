In an exclusive EURweb interview, Matthew Needham, Lewis Gribben and Dimitri Abold discuss honoring the sci-fi franchise, surprising character crossovers and their admiration for Hunter Schafer.

Matthew Needham Lewis Gribben Dimitri Abold (Blade Runner 2099) – screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Stepping into the world of “Blade Runner” comes with considerable expectations, especially when the franchise has influenced science fiction filmmaking for more than four decades.

For Matthew Needham, Lewis Gribben and Dimitri Abold, joining Prime’s “Blade Runner 2099” meant finding a way to honor that cinematic history without becoming trapped by it.

During an exclusive interview with EURweb’s Kenny Pettis Jr., the three actors discussed bringing new characters into the futuristic universe, which of their previous roles might survive there and why co-star Hunter Schafer could have a promising future in action films.

Their conversation offered a look at how the cast approached an established franchise while finding room for new stories, personalities and possibilities.

That balance between reverence for the original films and the freedom to explore new territory became a recurring theme throughout the conversation.

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099) – screenshot

Honoring the Blade Runner Legacy

When Kenny asked how the actors balanced respecting the original films with making their own mark, Gribben emphasized the importance of treating the new series as its own story.

“We have to somehow respect and honor what the franchise was, but at the same time be like, you know, this is a separate story, new part of the world,” he explained.

Rather than measuring their performances against the franchise’s established characters, Gribben said the cast concentrated on developing compelling personalities with individual motivations.

“We can’t compare ourselves to the film characters, because we’ll never win if we think like that,” he said.

Instead, the actors explored their characters’ flaws, hopes and ambitions, relying on the creative foundation established by writer Silka Luisa.

“She wrote really a cool script, and we had to just honor her words,” Gribben added.

Dimitri Abold (Blade Runner 2099) – screenshot

Which Characters Could Survive in the Blade Runner Universe?

Kenny then introduced a hypothetical question: Which characters from the actors’ previous projects could survive in the “Blade Runner” universe?

Abold immediately suggested Reaper Ash, his character from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

“I think he would do pretty well as a Blade Runner himself,” Abold said.

Gribben referenced a character from “Black Mirror,” imagining how his unpredictable personality might translate into the futuristic world.

“If he had that psycho energy that he has in that episode of ‘Black Mirror,’ then going into ‘Blade Runner,’ yeah, he’d be a great replicant,” Gribben explained.

Needham took the conversation in another direction by suggesting the Joker.

“I’d like to see the Joker in this world,” he said. “I think that would be a very, very interesting thing.”

The actors laughed about whether such an unpredictable character would be better suited to life as a human or a replicant.

Why the Cast Believes Hunter Schafer Could Become an Action Star

The conversation eventually turned to what might attract a new generation of viewers to the franchise.

For Needham, one answer was his co-star Hunter Schafer.

“What I’ve been saying to loads of friends about it is that Hunter Schafer is the next action hero,” he declared.

“She is unbelievable in this, and I just hope she makes so many more sort of these thrillers and action stories,” Needham added.

Gribben went further, comparing Schafer’s potential to two Hollywood action legends.

“If we’re talking about Arnold Schwarzenegger or Stallone kind of thing, like I think she could genuinely enter that space,” he said.

He pointed to an intense fight sequence in the first episode, praising Schafer’s athleticism and determination as displayed on screen. Although Gribben wasn’t present during filming, the finished sequence clearly impressed him.

“She’s going at it, getting, like, punched upon, but she’s, like, keep going and going and going,” he explained.

“She don’t stop,” Abold agreed.

From honoring a legendary franchise to imagining unlikely character crossovers and celebrating a fellow cast member, the interview reflected the enthusiasm the actors bring to this latest chapter of “Blade Runner” called “Blade Runner 2099,” which is now streaming on Prime.

WATCH BELOW: Kenny Pettis Jr.’s exclusive EURweb interview with Matthew Needham, Lewis Gribben and Dimitri Abold.

Blade Runner – promo

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Michelle Yeoh Challenges What Makes Us Human in ‘Blade Runner 2099’ | EURexclusiveWATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.