LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kara Young, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill in Purpose at Geffen Playhouse. Dir by Phylicia Rashad. Photo: Jeff Lorch.

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*Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a master of complex family drama and with Phylicia Rashad as director, the die has been cast for a theatrical hit.

The West Coast welcomes “Purpose” at the Geffen Playhouse where Los Angeles audiences feast on provocative performances by the starry original Broadway ensemble cast.

Harry Lennix delivers his usual on point dramatic interpretations as the debonaire political icon Solomon Jasper. LaTanya Richardson Jackson is the charming, stern and loving matriarch Claudine Jasper. Glenn Davis is the tormented and engaging Solomon Jasper, Jr.

Jon Michael Hill hits the chill factor as Naz, the narrator, navigator and negotiator of his sophisticated, complicated and subterranean messy family. Alana Arenas is the volcanic Mrs. Morgan Jasper.

And then there is showstopper Kara Young as Aziza. Miss Young is pure dynamite, exploding with emotion, texture, mystery, vulnerability and the potent subtext that made her the 2025 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a play.

L-R: Harry Lennix and Jon Michael Hill in Purpose at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Phylicia Rashad. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

L-R: Harry Lennix, Alana Arenas and Kara Young in Purpose at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Phylicia Rashad. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

“Purpose” was a clean sweep, winning Best Play for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play; a Drama Desk Award for Kara Young for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play; a New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play and a Theatre World Award for Alana Arenas for Outstanding Debut Performance.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is also Pulitzer Prize winner. Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is currently a Professor in the Practice at Yale University and serves as Vice President of the Dramatists Guild Council. He is also the recipient of the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.

L-R: Geffen Playhouse Executive Director/CEO Gil Cates, Jr., playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, director Phylicia Rashad and Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney at the November 19, 2026 Opening Night of Purpose at Geffen Playhouse. Photo by Birdie Thompson/JanuaryImages.

“Purpose” is presented at the Geffen Playhouse through December 20th 2026. The role of Aziza Houston will be performed by Kara Young through the November 29th 1:00 pm performance.

Nija Okoro will continue the role of Aziza for the November 29th 6:30pm performance and beyond.

“Purpose” was originally Produced on Broadway by David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Aaron Glick, Universal Theatrical Group, Eastern Standard Time, Trate Productions, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, ATG Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, and Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

For tickets and information visit Geffen Playhouse.

Harry Lennix in Purpose at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Phylicia Rashad. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

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