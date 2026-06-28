‘Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous’ Opens at The Geffen Playhouse

LaTanya Richardson Jackson directs character driven drama by Peal Cleage

L-R: Denise Burse, Deborah Joy Winans, Charlayne Woodard and Olivia Washington in Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

‘Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous’ is now playing at the Geffen Playhouse starring Charlayne Woodard, Deborah Joy Winans, Olivia Washington, and Denise Burse. The play is written by acclaimed writer and activist Pearl Cleage and is directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson. The story reveals a diva at the crossroads of her career. She must face the changing tide and temperament for what constitutes talent and popularity in this new era. Her nemesis is younger and unencumbered by traditional boundaries. These two talented femmes are cajoled by their staff assistant and manager, who serve as a voice of reason.

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Ms. Cleage, who has historically written about feminism and sexism, now adds agism to her text. Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson cleverly orchestrates the dramatic twists and turns of ‘Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous.’

L-R: Denise Burse and Deborah Joy Winans in Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

The cast represents an elite lineage in the entertainment industry. Olivia Washington (daughter of Denzil and Pauletta Washington) sparkles as Precious “Pete” Watson, the young and vivacious rising star. Her manager Kate Hughes is delightfully portrayed by Debra Joy Winans from the legendary Winans family. Theatre vet Denise Burse makes her grand Geffen Playhouse debut as Betty Samson.

Charlayne Woodward landed groundbreaking roles in Hollywood and on Broadway that paved the way for many successors. She is s an acclaimed actress, playwright, and Tony Award nominee. Her Broadway breakthrough came in the original cast of the musical Ain’t Misbehavin’, earning Tony and Drama Desk nominations. She also appeared in the Broadway revival of Hair and has enjoyed a distinguished stage career both on and off Broadway.

On television, Ms. Woodard is known for memorable roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, ER, Chicago Hope, Pose, Secret Invasion, and the groundbreaking 1978 television musical Cindy, where she became the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on television. Charlayne exudes charm, grace and fortitude as the diva Anna Campbell in ‘Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous’.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, director, Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous. Photo by Obidigbo Nzeribe.

Tony Award nominee Latanya Richardson Jackson has already proven acting skills complimentary to her husband Samuel L. Jackson and it’s refreshing to see her in the role of director. She made a smashing Broadway directorial debut with Piano Lesson in 2022.

Pearl Cleage is an institution on her own. Ms. Cleage is an award-winning playwright, novelist, essayist, poet, and activist whose influential body of work chronicles Black life, women’s experiences, and social justice. Best known for Flyin’ West, Blues for an Alabama Sky, and the bestselling novel What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day, she remains one of the most important voices in contemporary African American literature and theater.

‘Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous’ is made possible, in part, by support from Cast Iron Entertainment and the David Lee Foundation. It is produced in partnership with Black Rebirth Collective. The show runs through July 12th 2026 in the Gil Cates Theater at the Geffen Playhouse, 10888 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024. For tickets and information visit www.GeffenPlayhouse.org.

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