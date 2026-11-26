Omarion – via eurAI

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*Omarion isn’t ruling out settling down with one woman. He’s just not sure how long she’d keep his attention.

The R&B singer raised eyebrows during a recent appearance on “The Crew Has It” podcast, where he discussed monogamy, attraction and his desire for variety in romantic relationships.

His comments suggest that while one woman could capture his interest, maintaining that connection indefinitely might be another matter.

But there’s an interesting wrinkle: Omarion has previously expressed reservations about women pursuing multiple romantic partners themselves.

So, is the former B2K frontman describing an open relationship — or one with different expectations for men and women?

Omarion on ‘The Crew Has It’ podcast – screenshot

Omarion Says One Woman Might Not Be Enough

During the November 24 podcast conversation, Omarion acknowledged experiencing relationships in which he had no interest in anyone else.

“That’s for some people, and I’ve experienced it,” he explained. “I will say that I’ve been with women where no other woman matters, so I would venture to say that one woman could probably keep my interest — I’m just not sure for how long.”

He then offered a considerably more colorful description of his desire for romantic variety.

“You’ve got to be able to switch it up,” he said. “Monday, I need another girl in here. Tuesday, I need another baddie in here. Talk to me differently.”

The remarks, reported by Complex, add another chapter to Omarion’s increasingly public discussions about relationships.

But What About Women Dating Other Men?

During a July appearance on the “House Guest” podcast, Omarion said he believed a man could remain committed to one woman, but that decision needed to come from personal conviction rather than conventional relationship expectations.

“It can’t just be in the confines and concept of a relationship which, sometimes, are titles,” he explained, adding that “love is a business.”

However, when the discussion turned to open relationships, his perspective became more complicated.

“I would say that I am not completely interested,” he said, explaining that he had reservations about that arrangement.

“I think that for a woman that is open to a lot of different energies — I don’t know how attracted I am to that element,” Omarion continued.

He acknowledged that a woman should be free to make her own choices and that he could potentially accept her pursuing another relationship.

“But there’s levels to it,” he added.

Taken together, the comments suggest Omarion may be more comfortable pursuing romantic variety himself than having a partner who does the same.

Importantly, he hasn’t explicitly said women should be prohibited from dating other men.

Omarion on ‘The Crew Has It’ podcast – screenshot

From Celibacy to Complicated Relationships

Omarion’s latest comments follow his recent disclosure that he ended a three-year period of celibacy because he felt disconnected from women.

“I started feeling out of touch with women,” he explained during a November appearance on “Bag Fuel,” according to Complex.

His views on unconventional relationships aren’t new.

Back in May 2023, EURweb reported that Omarion had questioned whether a traditional relationship with one woman suited his lifestyle.

“If there is one woman, cool. If there’s two, cool. If there’s three, cool,” he told Shannon Sharpe during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”

Three years later, the singer continues to explore what commitment might look like outside traditional expectations.

The unresolved question isn’t whether Omarion prefers monogamy. It’s whether the relationship arrangement he envisions would offer both partners comparable freedom.

For now, the “Ice Box” singer is still figuring out his own rules.

WATCH: Below, Omarion discusses relationships on “The Crew Has It”

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