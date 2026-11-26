In an exclusive EURweb interview, Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer discuss replicants, survival and the questions that continue to define the sci-fi franchise.

Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh – screenshot

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*Michelle Yeoh wants to clear something up about the futuristic world of “Blade Runner 2099“: replicants aren’t robots, and they aren’t artificial intelligence.

“First of all, I think we should clarify that a replicant is not AI, and a replicant is not a robot,” the Oscar-winning actress told EURweb’s Kenny Pettis Jr. during an exclusive interview. “It’s made of real flesh and bone. It’s just stronger and more powerful because they were built to do the tasks that us mere humans cannot perform.”

It’s an important distinction for a franchise that has spent decades challenging audiences to reconsider what separates human beings from the artificial life they create.

Yeoh stars as Olwen, a replicant Blade Runner nearing the end of her lifespan, while Hunter Schafer portrays Cora, a human fugitive who assumes a Blade Runner identity. Their uneasy partnership unfolds in a Los Angeles where replicants have seized power.

With all eight episodes now streaming on Prime Video, the actresses reflected on the original films, their characters and the franchise’s enduring questions about humanity.

Michelle Yeoh – screenshot

Michelle Yeoh Remembers the Moment That Changed Everything

A longtime admirer of the original 1982 film, Yeoh recalled watching “Blade Runner” in her late teens or early twenties and being struck by its vision of the future.

“It was a huge impact on me,” she said, explaining that the movie changed how her generation imagined what the future might hold.

But it wasn’t the futuristic technology that left the deepest impression.

It was Roy Batty, the replicant portrayed by Rutger Hauer, whose final act challenged the distinction between humanity and artificial life.

Yeoh recalled how Batty, despite being hunted and facing his own death, chose to save Rick Deckard rather than allow him to fall.

“At the last minute, when he could have killed Deckard, or let him die … he saved him,” she explained.

Then came the question at the heart of the franchise:

“So wasn’t that more human than human?”

For Yeoh, the scene illustrates how compassion and personal choices can challenge assumptions about who deserves to be considered human.

Blade Runner – promo

When Replicants Become the Powerful Ones

“Blade Runner 2099” takes place 50 years after “Blade Runner 2049,” presenting a society in which replicants dominate and humans occupy a subordinate position.

Yeoh described that reversal during the EURweb interview.

“The war happened. Yeah, replicants have won. We are now in charge. You are a subspecies,” she said.

Her comments highlight a dramatic shift from the original film, where replicants were hunted by human authorities.

Now the balance of power has changed, raising questions about what happens when those once treated as disposable become the ones exercising control.

Schafer also reflected on how the franchise’s questions about identity and humanity remain relevant across generations.

The discussion connected the original film’s concerns about freedom and survival with the new series’ exploration of power and belonging.

Hunter Schafer – screenshot

Which Characters Could Survive the Blade Runner Universe?

Kenny Pettis Jr. lightened the conversation by asking both actresses which characters from their previous projects might thrive in the “Blade Runner” universe.

Yeoh immediately thought of Emperor Philippa Georgiou, her formidable character from “Star Trek: Discovery.”

“She would, like, fit right in,” Yeoh said, imagining Georgiou declaring, “I’m more badass than you ever could be.”

Schafer chose Tigris from “The Hunger Games,” explaining that the character’s ability to adapt under different regimes would serve her well in a society controlled by replicants.

That answer brought the conversation back to one of the franchise’s central themes: survival.

Whether human or replicant, the characters inhabiting the “Blade Runner” universe must navigate shifting loyalties, uncertain futures and difficult choices.

And as Yeoh’s reflections on Roy Batty suggest, what ultimately makes someone human may have less to do with how they were created than with the choices they make.

WATCH: Below, Kenny Pettis Jr.’s exclusive EURweb interview with Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer.

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