Farah Galfond and others push back on X after critics called the seat behind Hart's chair "lame."

Kevin Hart playing poker with wife Eniko Hart sitting behind him/screenshot

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*Eniko Hart is getting backlash for sitting behind her husband, comedian Kevin Hart, at the poker table, and poker players are coming to her defense.

Hart played in two livestreamed sessions of “High Stakes Poker” on PokerGO over two days, PokerNews reports. Eniko sat behind her husband for most of the event. Each broadcast ran more than eight hours. No other player’s spouse sat near the game. She has done the same on several earlier episodes.

The criticism spread on X. “I said this at my regular game last night it’s the lamest sh*t in the world to have your girl sit right behind you at a poker table,” @DangerDevin005 wrote. TJ Jurkiewicz quipped that she should “go to the spa” instead of sitting through the hours of play.

Kevin Hart & wife Eniko Parrish – Paul Smith/Featureflash/Depositphotos

Poker players, including Caitlin Comeskey, defended Eniko Hart. Actress Farah Galfond, who is married to high-stakes player Phil Galfond, tweeted: “What’s so goddamn exciting in your life that watching your husband play multi million dollar pots in a poker game would be ‘boring’? I saw someone say she should ‘go to the spa’. I can go to the spa any f day, b***h! Ima sit here with this 5k glass of wine and sweat my man Byeee,” she wrote.

Kevin has become a regular on the show and a familiar face in some of the biggest private cash games. He lost pots valued at $2.65 million and $3.5 million to Michael “Texas Mike” Moncek, with additional losses totaling nearly $2 million over several other sessions.

Others on X questioned why it matters that Hart’s wife sits behind him during the games. @SATX_Poker asked, “why the f**k do you care what other people are doing?”

“Why does Eniko Hart wanna just sit there and watch her husband play poker?!?!” Ummm… maybe the same reasons you’re watching it on TV… https://t.co/XdgVKdP1Zq — Caitlin Comeskey (@CaitlinComeskey) November 24, 2026

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