Editorial illustration inspired by the era of UPN sitcoms now streaming on Pluto TV – via eurAI

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*If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving episode of “Moesha,” Pluto TV has one where Moesha takes over dinner and winds up in a cooking competition with Hakeem’s mother. It’s one of several holiday episodes the service listed on its new UPN Sitcoms channel.

The free channel brings seven comedies from UPN’s run together in a 24/7 rotation, two decades after the broadcast network went off the air.

Open the UPN Sitcoms live channel to see what’s playing and what’s coming up. If you have a particular show in mind, use its on-demand page to browse available episodes.

“Girlfriends” fans may already know where to look. EURweb reported in September that all eight seasons moved to Pluto after the series left Netflix in the U.S. The new channel puts Joan, Maya, Lynn and Toni in rotation alongside six other UPN favorites.

The launch also brought former co-stars back together. Essence’s Elizabeth Ayoola reported that “One on One” leads Kyla Pratt and Flex Alexander joined Dorien Wilson, Essence Atkins and Imani Hakim at the Nov. 19 celebration.

Where to Watch All Seven UPN Sitcoms

These links go straight to each show’s U.S. Pluto TV page. Episode availability can change.

Three Thanksgiving Episodes to Look For

Start with “Thanksgiving” from Season 5 of “Moesha,” the episode that turns preparing dinner into a showdown. For a different kind of crowded table, look for “Who Brought the Jive Turkey?” from Season 4 of “One on One,” where Flex spends Thanksgiving with a room full of exes.

On “The Parkers,” try the first-season episode “It’s a Family Affair,” where Nikki’s Thanksgiving brings her sister Connie to the table. All three appeared in Pluto’s holiday lineup. Check the live guide for airtimes or look for the episode by name on the show’s page.

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