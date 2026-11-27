The ESPN commentator says he kept embarrassing footage of James from his rookie days on hand as their 2025 dispute escalated.

Stephen Smith attends Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, CA on August 20, 2021/Depositphotos

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*Stephen A. Smith says he had embarrassing footage of LeBron James ready to release if their public feud got any worse, including a clip of the NBA star getting dunked on during his rookie summer-league days.

Smith made the revelation during an appearance with NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett on the “KG & Stephen A” podcast, according to Basketball Network.

“I had sh–t on my files. I’m talking bout when LeBron got dunked on in summer league as a rookie,” Smith said. “Things he still trynna hide. I had everything, every fu—ing thing.”

The comments offer another glimpse into how personal the dispute became after James confronted Smith courtside during a March 2025 Lakers-Knicks game. James took issue with the ESPN commentator’s criticism of his son, Bronny James.

LeBron James (Ned Dishman-NBAE-Getty Images)

As EURweb previously reported, the disagreement had already drawn attention after Smith’s criticism of LeBron prompted Twitch personality Kai Cenat to challenge him during an appearance on “First Take.”

James later addressed the confrontation on “The Pat McAfee Show,” prompting another lengthy response from Smith. The commentator continued defending his position, insisting he had not attacked Bronny.

In October 2025, Smith revisited the dispute on “The Pivot Podcast,” saying he would be “better ready and better prepared” if another confrontation occurred.

Smith also explained why he initially held back from confronting James after their courtside exchange. “If I get into some sh–t right now, it might affect my money,” he said, referring to the potential impact on his ESPN contract.

Despite the heated exchanges, Smith recently said he has moved on from the disagreement. In November, he declared that he was “thoroughly over” the feud with James, even expressing hope that the Lakers star would win a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Smith has not released the footage he described, and it remains unclear whether the files still exist or what else they contain.

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