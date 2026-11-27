The Oscar winner's former daughter-in-law says her three children are now in emergency housing after a $5,000 plea for help went unanswered amid a bitter divorce settlement dispute.

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*Morgan Freeman’s three young grandchildren are reportedly living in emergency housing in Michigan after their mother says the Oscar-winning actor declined her request for $5,000 to help prevent eviction.

Maryann Castle, 48, the former wife of Freeman’s son Saifoulaye Freeman, says she repeatedly sought financial assistance as her family’s housing situation deteriorated.

According to a Daily Mail investigation, Castle fled her Coopersville, Michigan, home with the children in November 2023 after what she describes as years of physical, emotional and verbal abuse by her former husband.

The family spent seven months in a domestic violence shelter before a charitable organization helped secure rental housing and covered their rent for approximately two years.

With that assistance exhausted, Castle says she is struggling to establish a permanent home for Abdullah, 14, Aaliyaah, 8, and Zaharah, 6.

Morgan Freeman’s Adviser Responds to $5,000 Request

Castle told the Daily Mail she contacted Freeman and his New York-based business adviser seeking help with rent, household necessities and transportation.

In one appeal, she requested $5,000 to prevent eviction.

The newspaper reported reviewing emails in which Freeman’s adviser acknowledged receiving her messages.

“Morgan received all your messages. There is nothing he would do at this time,” the adviser reportedly wrote.

Castle said the response left her frightened about her children’s future.

According to a court judgment reviewed by the newspaper, she was required to pay more than $6,500 by November 30, 2026, to remain in her rental home.

The family has since moved into temporary housing funded by a local nonprofit.

Castle says the arrangement will last only four months, leaving her uncertain where the children will live afterward.

A $100,000 Divorce Settlement Remains in Dispute

Castle’s housing difficulties are complicated by her July 2024 divorce from Saifoulaye Freeman.

She says their settlement requires him to pay approximately $100,000 within two years or sell their former marital home and provide her with half the proceeds.

Castle alleges that he has refused to fulfill those terms.

She believes the money could help her purchase a permanent home instead of relying on temporary assistance.

The Daily Mail also reported reviewing a December 2023 personal protection order obtained by Castle following allegations of abuse. Saifoulaye contested the order, which expired in December 2024.

EURweb has not independently authenticated the divorce documents or protection order.

Morgan Freeman – Depositphotos

What About the Morgan Freeman Family Trust?

Castle also claims the children are beneficiaries of a Morgan Freeman family trust.

She told the Daily Mail that the family receives annual correspondence concerning contributions to the trust, but Freeman’s adviser reportedly informed her that the children cannot currently access the funds.

The trust’s existence, terms and accessibility have not been independently verified by EURweb.

Castle further claims Freeman has never met his three youngest grandchildren, although she maintains that he knows they exist.

Importantly, the disputed divorce settlement concerns Saifoulaye Freeman, while Castle’s appeal to Morgan Freeman involves a separate request for assistance. The reporting does not establish that the actor is legally responsible for either payment.

A representative for Freeman told the Daily Mail that the actor does not publicly discuss private family matters. Saifoulaye did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

For Castle, the immediate concern remains finding a stable home before the family’s temporary housing arrangement expires.

“I am trying to get us into a permanent house so we do not have to keep moving,” she told the Daily Mail.

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