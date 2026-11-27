In a Thanksgiving interview with Nicci Gilbert, the Oscar winner defends husband-manager Sidney Hicks and revisits Whoopi Goldberg's alleged advice about marriage, career control and younger Black actresses.

Mo’Nique (Diary of a Diva) – screenshot

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*Mo’Nique isn’t backing down from defending her husband, Sidney Hicks, or challenging the Hollywood power structure she believes has tried to undermine their partnership.

During a Thanksgiving appearance on Nicci Gilbert‘s “Diary of a Diva,” the Oscar-winning comedian and actress discussed why she believes the entertainment industry resists Black couples who insist on controlling their careers together.

The conversation also revived her longstanding disagreement with Whoopi Goldberg, including Mo’Nique’s allegation that the EGOT winner once advised her to get rid of Hicks as her manager.

But Mo’Nique made it clear that she has no intention of following that advice.

“My husband is the best manager I’ve ever had in my entire 35-year career,” she declared.

Mo’Nique EXPOSES how Hollywood tries to keep Black stars isolated from their spouses so they stay easy to control, and calls out Whoopi Goldberg for allegedly telling her to fire her husband and stop fighting for the next generation of Black actresses 😳 "When you sit me in a room and you say two things to me: ‘Let your husband go,’ and ‘Fck the little girl coming behind you.’ Those were her exact words… So the woman that told me fck my husband is the same woman that said, ‘When I need a little peace, I just go visit bars and pick somebody up” — flame (@laflame_xq) November 26, 2026

Mo’Nique Defends Husband Sidney Hicks Against Hollywood Critics

Gilbert questioned why Hollywood sometimes appears uncomfortable with successful Black couples working together, particularly when one spouse manages the other’s career.

Mo’Nique argued that managers and agents often prioritize relationships with studios and networks over the entertainers they represent.

She recalled a former manager allegedly admitting, “Our best interest is not the talent,” explaining that performers come and go while industry relationships remain.

Mo’Nique said that manager’s honesty effectively ended their professional relationship.

She also described an encounter in which another industry representative allegedly suggested Hicks should step aside and allow him to handle her business affairs.

According to Mo’Nique, Hicks refused to surrender control of his family’s interests.

“My husband, along with our attorney Ricky Anderson, has negotiated the best deals in my entire career,” she said.

She believes entertainers who challenge established industry arrangements are too easily labeled difficult or hard to work with.

Mo’Nique and Sidney Hicks (Brent N Clarke-FilmMagic-Getty Images)

Mo’Nique Revisits Whoopi Goldberg’s Alleged Advice

The conversation intensified when Mo’Nique recalled a private discussion with Goldberg.

“So when my sister Whoopi Goldberg says to me up in her dressing room, ‘It’s your husband. You need to get rid of him.’ Excuse me. Excuse me,” she said.

Mo’Nique then described a second alleged remark, this time concerning her efforts to advocate for younger Black actresses.

“Fuck the little girl coming behind you,” she recalled Goldberg saying.

“Those were her exact words,” Mo’Nique insisted when Gilbert expressed disbelief.

Mo’Nique explained that she had been arguing for established entertainers to fight for opportunities and fair treatment for the next generation.

“Well, Whoopi, I’m the little girl behind you,” she said, describing how she interpreted Goldberg’s alleged response.

The allegations are not new. Mo’Nique has publicly discussed her disagreement with Goldberg on previous occasions.

Despite revisiting the confrontation, she emphasized her admiration for Goldberg’s accomplishments.

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. That woman is one of our Mount Rushmores,” Mo’Nique said, acknowledging the barriers Goldberg helped break.

The disputed remarks represent Mo’Nique’s account of a private conversation and have not been independently verified.

Black Women, Hollywood Power and the Price of Speaking Up

Gilbert connected Mo’Nique’s experiences to the pressures facing outspoken Black women in entertainment, particularly those who question established business practices.

The women also discussed how body size and appearance can influence whether a performer is perceived as confident or difficult.

Mo’Nique suggested that entertainers who refuse to accommodate powerful industry figures risk being branded troublemakers.

Her argument extended beyond her marriage: Black performers, she believes, should be able to protect their professional interests without sacrificing family partnerships or abandoning those coming behind them.

And after 35 years in entertainment, Mo’Nique’s position on Hicks remains unchanged.

She credits him with securing her best deals and has no intention of replacing him to satisfy Hollywood critics.

WATCH Below: Mo’Nique discusses Sidney Hicks, Whoopi Goldberg and Hollywood power dynamics during her interview with Nicci Gilbert on “Diary of a Diva.”

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