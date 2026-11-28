The real-life best friends discuss their creative partnership, new cast members, and the friendship at the heart of OWN's holiday sequel.

Corbin Reid and Amber Stevens West in The Christmas Showdown 2/Credit: OWN

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*Real-life best friends Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid return as Chastity and April in “The Christmas Showdown 2,” but their latest challenge puts both their business and friendship to the test.

The former competitors are now partners, running H-Town Events in Sugar Heights after earning the trust of Loretta Devine’s character

. Their success, however, attracts unwanted competition when Mayor Ellis (Tommy Miles) brings in Largesse Productions, a national event planning company owned by the formidable Tate (Jenifer Lewis).

“They’re working together now,” Reid said. “They’ve won the heart of Loretta Devine, and she has entrusted us with her event planning company, and instead of competing, we are back to being best friends and working together.”

The arrival of Tate changes the dynamic.

Jenifer Lewis in The Christmas Showdown 2/Credit: OWN

“We’re thriving, and then in comes Jenifer Lewis’ bigger and badder production company, Largesse Productions, and she is trying to worm her way onto our turf,” Reid explained. “And she thinks she’s gonna get it, and what she gets instead is a competition.”

As the rivalry intensifies, Chastity and April discover that working together doesn’t always mean seeing eye to eye. Their determination to protect their business sometimes leads them to take their frustrations out on each other.

“When you are feeling frustrated, it’s very easy to go after the person you love most, and blame them, because you don’t want to take the blame,” West said. Still, she promised that “ultimately, sisterhood is underneath it all.”

One particularly heated exchange became a favorite scene for Reid, who credited director Nanea Miyata’s handheld camera work with capturing the moment’s authenticity.

“It looks very organic, and it’s just raw and real, and it’s like two sisters fighting,” Reid said.

Amber Stevens West, Jenifer Lewis and Tommy Miles in The Christmas Showdown 2/Credit: OWN

Despite the disagreements, the actresses make clear that the story isn’t about women tearing each other down.

“The fights are always rooted in love, and that’s why they’re easy to watch,” Reid noted. West added, “There’s no low blows.”

That emphasis on sisterhood reflects the relationship between the actresses. Their friendship began while working together on the series “Run the World,” eventually developing into a creative partnership that inspired the holiday film.

“We have the same taste in decorating, which turned into how we both love hosting, which turned into, let’s make a movie where we throw parties and we’re hosts,” West said.

Beyond starring in the sequel, West and Reid co-created and produced the project, bringing their real-life connection into the story. They also approach their professional relationship with the same openness and mutual respect they value in their friendship.

Some people argue that mixing friendship with business invites tension, especially between women. West believes honest dialogue makes the difference. “What matters most is that you have a really open dialogue with the person you’re working with,” she said.

“We know where each other’s strengths lie, and we prop each other up in those ways,” West continued. “I feel lucky that I get to have fun when I do my job, because my buddy’s with me.”

Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid in The Christmas Showdown 2/Credit: OWN

For Reid, mutual support is the foundation. “There’s no competition at all,” she said. “There’s always room for the other person to shine. And to be frank, if there ever were things that we weren’t aligned on, we just had honest conversations about them, and that’s it.”

West likens the partnership to matrimony. “It’s like a marriage,” she said. “The understanding is we’re on the same team here, and no one needs to win over the other person.”

The sequel also expands its ensemble with Lewis and Miles, whose performances bring new energy to Sugar Heights. Reid, who started on Broadway, quickly connected with fellow stage veteran Lewis.

“Jenifer was our resident entertainment,” Reid said. “All she wants to do is tell stories and make people laugh, and she’s one of the best storytellers I’ve ever met. She’s larger than life.”

Miles takes on the role of Mayor Ellis, a character who helps introduce the new competition threatening H-Town Events. Reid praised the actor’s commitment to the part.

“He was up for the task, and he worked hard, and he really brought the energy that a character like that needs,” she said.

West also appreciated the professionalism both actors brought to the production, particularly given the limited time available.

“They showed up, they knew their lines, they weren’t asking to change things,” she said. “They understood the mission.”

Music provides another personal touch. West and Reid wrote and performed “Keep Me Home for Christmas,” an original song featured in the film that adds another dimension to their creative collaboration.

Hear more about the song, their friendship, and bringing the sequel to life in EURweb’s exclusive interview below.

“The Christmas Showdown 2” premieres Saturday, Nov. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

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