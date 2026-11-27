In a pointed op-ed, Flo S. Jenkins challenges the 'Soul Train Awards' to recognize the pioneering 1970s dancers who helped turn Don Cornelius' show into a cultural phenomenon.

Soul Train Awards (2026)

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*I can’t seem to rest. And it often happens to me when there’s CONFLICT BETWEEN TRUTH & LIES, MISUNDERSTANDING, DISHONOR, etc.

I’m writing this because, like millions excitedly awaiting the return of the Annual SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, I’m awaiting it, too. It’s finally airing again TONIGHT — this time from Chicago; that’s the place SOUL TRAIN started, and that’s the place the Obamas lived, and that’s the place of The Obama Presidential Center—Barack Obama, our beloved first Black President; and that’s the place on Chicago’s South Side where the wonderful Mrs. Michelle Obama watched SOUL TRAIN during her youth!

So, this is historic stuff, right?!! It involves people who watched that show from its earliest days in Chicago, including its monumental introduction to the WORLD when it began airing from Los Angeles/Hollywood in the early 1970s… Yes! It was a remarkable, historic time.

A time of reverence, when Don Cornelius could be thankful for the Civil Rights Movement—how its participants were beaten, jailed, killed; yet they opened doors—allowing him to pursue his heart’s desire with his life/career!

Amazing how those folks like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers and Fannie Lou Hamer risked their lives to force this nation to allow them/us/Black folks like me to have a better life. Sometimes, we just say their names—because they impacted our lives greatly.

Soul Train Dancers

All who loved Soul Train were watching the advancement of colored/Black folks because of the civil rights that were won. We took pride in ourselves—and Soul Train’s dancers helped us do that. The whole world acquiesced! And Black folks said, “Yes!… I’m Black and I’m Proud!” The essence of that show—its awesome dancers especially—demonstrated we had pride within ourselves—and we wanted the whole world to know it. We were celebrating our FREEDOM to BE JUST US! We wuz free… and we let others know it. Right On! (And yes, Right On! Magazine, with yours truly at the helm—the first/youngest Black editor of a national publication at that time—helped the world learn about those creative, beautiful, dark-hued, Afro-wearing, respectably dressed dancers!)

Anyway… I’m so sorry… I digress. (Journalists do that sometimes.)

What I’m talkin’ ’bout is: despite the sad, uncertain state of this world, many viewers’ heaviness will lighten and their faces brighten—at least for two hours—when this long-awaited awards show airs. I’m sure they’ll wonder about those earlier dancers who made them run to their TV sets every Saturday morning; dancers who put that show ON THE MAP! Especially Damita Jo Freeman, Tyrone Proctor, Darnell Williams, Lil Joe Chism, Pat Davis, Don Campbell (originator of the Campbellockers), Sharon Hill, Scooby Doo, Freddie Maxie, etc. There were soooo many others whose dancing and fashions lit up millions of lives, yet their names were unknown (except, perhaps, for stories in Right On! Magazine during the ’70s).

“Where Are They Now?” inquiries are rampant. After all, the Soul Train Awards have successfully aired for decades. Fans wonder and ask WHY these ’70s dancers weren’t in the audiences or acknowledged in any segments of the show. Damita Jo Freeman actually choreographed the very first Soul Train Awards. But do viewers know that?! No. I’m certain many viewers, including Mrs. Obama, would love to see some of those veteran dancers—and know what they’re doing… if they’re even still alive. Viewers want to know—and this awards show could respectfully and briefly say sumthin’… or even have a space reserved annually in that audience for a few early ’70s dancers! But those in (questionable) “power” have obviously been remiss.

Summer 2025 was all about reunions and good times. Check out Damita Jo Freeman and other dancers having a ball during the Soul Train annual picnic!

The ’70s dancers’ contributions, worldwide, are part of a golden Black history seemingly being deliberately buried. As callous as it is, it’s no different than the actions of Trumpism: erasing Black history. Aren’t we helping erase our own history, too? Sadly, we are. Why? I don’t know. What I do know is MANY of those ’70s BLACK dancers are still alive, active and healthy—and some have expressed that they’re disheartened:

“Our feelings are a little hurt that we seem to be overlooked every time that show airs, and the history we made is being eliminated—or cast aside. We just want to be acknowledged, too—just like the entertainers who come on there. Our ‘trophy’ would be so simple. Just say our names on an episode of the Soul Train Awards… we’d feel respected.”

Hmmm. “Just say our names.”

When we cast away our historical contributions ourselves, why do we become outraged by the same behavior of others? We bury our own history—and do it deliberately. But why? Why? These dancers who respected Don Cornelius want to know why his awards show (via “representatives”) omits them in even the smallest way. Why would Mrs. Obama and millions like her be denied history—an opportunity to smile upon hearing about the current lives of these early ’70s dancers, or simply seeing their names listed at the end of the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS? I’ve not heard a reasonable explanation. But there are a few choice words of disappointment that have been “Xpressed.”

Maybe one day, hopefully during my lifetime and theirs, we’ll respect ourselves and OUR history enough to do for ourselves what we blame others for NOT doing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The 2026 “Soul Train Awards” air tonight, Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), on BET and CBS, with simultaneous broadcasts on BET Her, VH1, MTV2 and Logo. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the ceremony was taped in Chicago, where Don Cornelius launched the original “Soul Train” television series in 1970. This marks the awards show’s first broadcast on CBS.

Credit: BET

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