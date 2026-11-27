The "CBS Mornings" co-host will take time away from television following the death of her daughter Kirby Bumpus' husband, who leaves behind two young children.

Gayle King and her son-in-law Virgil Miller – via Instagram/eurAI

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*Gayle King is mourning the death of her son-in-law, Virgil Miller, who died at age 45 following a battle with cancer over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Miller was married to King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, 40, and was the father of their two children, son Luca, 5, and daughter Grayson, 2.

The news was announced Friday, November 27, in an internal memo to “CBS Mornings” employees from executive producer Jon Tower, according to PEOPLE.

Tower described Miller’s illness as a “courageous battle with cancer” and asked colleagues to respect the family’s privacy.

King, 71, will take a week away from “CBS Mornings” to support her family and is expected to return during the week of December 7.

Virgil Miller – via Family Feud

CBS Mornings Announces Virgil Miller’s Death

In his message to staff, Tower expressed sympathy for King’s daughter and grandchildren.

“Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children,” he wrote.

The executive producer said the family would be given privacy as they make arrangements and cope with Miller’s death.

No additional details about Miller’s cancer diagnosis or treatment have been publicly disclosed.

Gayle King Welcomed Miller Into Her Family

Miller and Bumpus married in December 2020 during an intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara home of Oprah Winfrey, Bumpus’ godmother and King’s longtime friend.

The wedding took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a small guest list that included Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham and Bumpus’ brother, William Bumpus Jr., who officiated.

King later described the ceremony as an unexpectedly beautiful family occasion.

Speaking about welcoming Miller into the family in a 2021 interview reported by the South Florida Times, King recalled how their family dynamic had changed.

“I’ve always called us a tripod, but now, with Virgil, we’re a perfect square!” she said.

She also praised Miller’s temperament, describing him as even-keeled and strong.

“I’m so happy for them!” King said at the time.

Gayle King with Virgil Miller and Kirby Bumpus – via Gayle King Instagram

A Devoted Father and Family Man

Miller and Bumpus welcomed their son, Luca, in September 2021, making King a grandmother for the first time.

Their daughter, Grayson, followed.

King frequently celebrated the couple’s relationship and their growing family.

During a March 2022 appearance on the “We Are Family” podcast, she reflected on watching her daughter become a mother.

“What I like is seeing Kirby become a mother herself,” King said. “She’s so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners.”

In a separate 2022 birthday tribute, King praised Miller as a “great husband” and the “best dad.”

Miller is survived by his wife, Kirby Bumpus, and their two children.

The family has requested privacy as they mourn his death.

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