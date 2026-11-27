Mississippi's historic Black senator-elect praises Trump's border enforcement and calls for more American tech-job opportunities.

Scott Colom Backs ‘Secure Borders,’ Questions H-1B Visas – via eurAI

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*Scott Colom made history by winning a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi. Now the Democratic senator-elect is attracting attention for praising President Donald Trump’s border enforcement and questioning whether American workers have sufficient opportunities in technology.

Colom, who defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, raised the issues during his first post-election town hall November 24 in Fulton, Mississippi.

“I believe in a secure border. I believe that we need to know who is in our country,” Colom said, according to the Mississippi Free Press.

He also questioned the H-1B visa program, which allows American employers to hire qualified foreign professionals for specialized positions.

His remarks, highlighted by Newsweek, reflect a debate crossing party lines over immigration enforcement, legal work visas and American jobs.

“I believe in a secure border. I don’t believe that’s a Republican or Democratic issue. That’s a common sense issue.” ~Senator elect Scott Colom 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/kHjTPfQmbo — Ashleyy (@dontsippy) November 25, 2026

Scott Colom Calls for Secure Borders and American Jobs

“You probably haven’t heard a Democrat say this,” Colom told attendees. “But when it comes to H1B visas, I think we need to make sure that people in America can get these tech jobs that Microsoft is offering.”

He continued:

“We need to make sure people in America are getting the training and experience so they can get those jobs. Too often what we’ve done is try to find other people in other countries to get those jobs.”

According to Mississippi Today, Colom opposed open borders, supported deporting immigrants who commit violent crimes and credited Trump with doing a good job securing the border.

His comments distinguish border enforcement from the H-1B program, which provides legal, temporary employment authorization for qualifying foreign professionals.

Colom has not announced specific legislation to change the visa system.

Why H-1B Visas Remain Controversial

The H-1B program allows employers to hire foreign workers for specialized occupations, particularly in technology, engineering and science.

Congress generally caps new visas subject to the annual H-1B limit at 65,000, with another 20,000 available for qualifying advanced-degree holders. Some employers are exempt.

Critics argue that employers can misuse the program to disadvantage American workers or suppress wages.

Supporters say foreign professionals help address shortages of specialized talent.

The American Immigration Council argues that H-1B workers help fill employment gaps in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Colom presented no evidence that Microsoft had replaced American workers with H-1B employees. His emphasis was on providing Americans with better training and opportunities.

Historic Black Senator Reaches Out to Republican Voters

Colom chose Itawamba County for his first town hall, despite receiving approximately 16% of its vote.

According to Mississippi Today, roughly 500 people attended the gathering at Fulton Grammar School.

Colom became Mississippi’s first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction and its first Democratic senator elected since the 1980s.

He explained that he intended to represent every Mississippi county, including communities that voted overwhelmingly against him.

The gathering also addressed health care, abortion and cooperation with Republican lawmakers.

Scott Colom – via screenshot

Immigration Debate Crosses Party Lines

Colom is not the first Democrat to question the H-1B system.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin has pursued bipartisan reforms with Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, while Sen. Bernie Sanders has criticized alleged abuses of employment-based immigration programs.

Trump has likewise argued that H-1B visas should attract highly skilled professionals rather than provide inexpensive labor.

Colom’s emerging position combines border enforcement with domestic workforce development.

Whether he introduces legislation addressing H-1B visas, technology training or both will determine how his town hall remarks translate into federal policy.

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