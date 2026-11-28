The openly gay rapper behind "Material Girl" and "Walk" opens up about family rejection, painful discoveries and his pastor mother's journey toward acceptance.

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*Saucy Santana, the openly gay rapper and social media personality known for viral hits like “Material Girl,” “Walk” and “Quiet on the Creek,” has built a career around unapologetic self-expression. But behind the confidence, he says, is a painful family reality.

“I still think that, like, he embarrassed of me,” Santana admitted during an emotional conversation with Jordyn Lucas, referring to his biological father.

The 33-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Rashad Spain, revealed that he believes both his biological father and the man who raised him remain embarrassed by his sexuality and feminine presentation, despite his success.

“I had like two daddies growing up,” Santana explained. “I had a relationship with my daddy while he was locked up. He used to write letters all the time, and then I had my in-house daddy that raised me.”

But while both relationships have left him questioning their acceptance, Santana also revealed how his mother, a pastor who once rejected his sexuality, eventually became one of his strongest supporters.

Saucy Santana Says His Father’s Silence Feels Like Betrayal

Saucy Santana gets emotional while opening up to Jordyn Lucas about how both his biological Dad and his step-Dad are EMBARRASSED of him being GAY and don’t even tell people they know that they’re related, despite all his success 😳💔👀 “I was like ‘do people in the prison you’re at, do they know I’m your son?’ ‘No.’ That means you don’t talk about me… F*ck that n*gga.” — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) November 25, 2026

Santana explained that growing older forced him to confront what he perceived as his biological father’s reluctance to acknowledge his accomplishments.

“It took for me to kind of get older to see, which made it an ultimate betrayal,” he said, briefly struggling with his emotions.

He recalled hearing his father enthusiastically discuss another relative’s attempts at becoming a rapper while seemingly ignoring Santana’s own success.

“I’m your son,” Santana said, describing his frustration.

He eventually asked his incarcerated father whether other inmates knew the famous rapper was his son.

According to Santana, his father’s answer was simply, “No.”

The response was particularly hurtful because Santana said other incarcerated acquaintances regularly recognized him from television and his music.

For the entertainer, the issue wasn’t fame or recognition from strangers. It was wanting his own father to acknowledge him.

The Man Who Raised Him Also Left Him Feeling Betrayed

Santana said the situation with his other father was especially painful because the man had been raising him since he was approximately two years old.

“I really love my daddy because when I had first started wearing like girl clothes and stuff, I was always in my daddy house,” Santana recalled.

“And I thought like, I always felt like my daddy raised me as a man. So, and my daddy would tell me too, he would be like, ‘You is what you is, but you ain’t no punk.'”

Initially, Santana interpreted those words as acceptance, especially while experiencing serious disagreements with his mother over his sexuality and clothing.

But that perception changed when he learned the man had allegedly made disparaging remarks about his appearance to people Santana knew.

“Back then I thought that he was accepting me, and then later on I just felt like it was fake. It was to spite my mama,” Santana said.

The realization left him questioning whether the support he remembered had ever been genuine.

Adrianne Michelle Spain and Saucy Santana

His Pastor Mother Went From Rejection to Acceptance

Santana’s relationship with his mother, however, has taken a dramatically different direction.

He recalled that she initially rejected his sexuality and feminine clothing, creating significant conflict between them.

Today, the rapper describes their bond with unmistakable affection.

“Me and my mama like this. That’s my twin,” Santana said.

“And one thing I love about my mama, you know, my mama like a pastor. Right now. And it’s like one thing I love my mama. If I want, if I look like this and I call my mama and say, ‘Mommy, I’m going to church,’ she’ll be like, ‘Okay, what’s happening? I’m gonna pick you up.'”

He emphasized that his mother no longer demands he change his appearance before accompanying her to church.

“She don’t care. Forty-inch wig, whatever,” Santana said.

The contrast is striking: while Santana continues to struggle with what he perceives as rejection from his fathers, the parent who once openly opposed his self-expression now embraces him.

For a performer celebrated for being loud, fearless and unapologetically himself, the interview revealed something far more personal: the lingering hurt of a son who still wants his fathers to be proud of him.

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